Bill Self signs amended, rolling five-year contract that makes him the highest paid coach in CBB

Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts down the net after a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament against Miami Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. Kansas won 76-50 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Bill Self and the University of Kansas are in this for the long haul.

On Tuesday, Self signed an amended contract that will make him the highest paid coach in men's college basketball, The Messenger's Jeff Goodman reported.

The contract is a rolling, five-year deal that will pay approximately $53 million over the term. Kentucky's John Calipari, who is signed for 10 years and $86 million in 2019, is the next closest contract.

"I am very appreciative to Chancellor [Douglas} Girod, Travis Goff and the entire KU leadership team for their continued belief and confidence in me and my staff to lead this storied program," Self said in the announcement. "I know the Chancellor and Travis are as excited as I am about the future of Kansas Basketball. There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department and this program. My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country.

"There's no place like Kansas."

Self, a 2017 Naismith Hall of Fame member, led Kansas to a national championship in 2022. It was his second title (2008) and third Final Four trip (2012) since taking over the Jayhawks program in 2003.

In 20 years at the helm in Lawrence, Kansas, Self has a 787-237 record, 20 conference championships, including 13 consecutive, and been named an AP College Coach of the Year twice (2009 and 2016).

Hall of Fame Coach Bill Self signs amended lifetime contract with KU ✍️



More information → https://t.co/gxcUHBI4NN pic.twitter.com/ORpKud3etT — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 7, 2023

That success during the season has paid off tremendously for Kansas come tournament time. For half of Self's tenure, the Jayhawks have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas has been a top-four seed or higher in each season Self has coached.