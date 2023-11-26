Bill Belichick benches Mac Jones again after disastrous 2 INT first half for Patriots

New England Patriots v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 26: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots fumbles the ball while being tackled by Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

For the fourth time this season, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has benched quarterback Mac Jones. Backup Bailey Zappe entered the game as quarterback at the start of the third quarter.

Against the 3-8 New York Giants on Sunday, Jones was simply awful. In the first two quarters he went 12-for-21 with 89 yards and no touchdowns, but two interceptions.

On paper, that line is terrible. But watching it live was even worse. His first interception came in the final seconds of the first quarter after overthrowing a long ball downfield.

His second interception was even worse. It looks like Jones threw it directly to Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.

There were moment when even simple passes seemed beyond him.

And then there was this fumble late in the second quarter.

While this is the fourth time this season Jones has been benched, it's the first time he's been pulled this early and in a (relatively) close game. Belichick has twice benched Jones during blowouts, and in Week 10 benched him in the fourth quarter after throwing an interception against the Indianapolis Colts.

So Jones is definitely getting benched for his performance this time, though who knows what it means for his future. Many NFL fans (and not just Patriots fans) are ready to never see him grace a football field ever again. But Belichick is the king of equivocation and doesn't like to close windows. Will Sunday's game be enough to fully dislodge Jones as the full-time starter?

