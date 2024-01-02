Bill Belichick won't discuss future with Patriots, but jokes he'll share any news on 'MyFace'

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has been here before. There are just a few days left until the NFL regular season officially ends, and one more game left to play. For the third time in four years, Belichick couldn't take a pile of rusty buckets and turn them into a gold bar, so the 4-12 New England Patriots aren't headed to the playoffs. Belichick is again hearing questions about his future and whether or not his time with the Patriots is up, but this year it's more than just idle sports radio chatter. New England could really move on from Belichick.

But Belichick wouldn't be Belichick if he let any of that stuff get to him. As he said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," the only future he's focused on is the Week 18 game against the New York Jets. He can't let himself get distracted by thinking about the future or the past, since that detracts from his mission of winning football games.

"Whatever success I have had, I've tried to go about my job the same way every week — win, lose, good years, bad years, whatever they are," Belichick said via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "Each week, get ready to go for that week, do the best you can to help your team win, and after that game move on to the next one. And at the end of the season, that's the end of the season.

"But on a week-to-week basis, I don't want to spend time, or get caught up in what happened 5 years ago, or what's going to happen 2 years from now, and a bunch of other random stuff. Just working on the Jets. ... I'm committed to the team that I'm coaching right now, the players that are here. They deserve my best every day and that's what I'm going to give them."

The question of Belichick's future appears to be far from decided. The Pats were horrendous this year, but it's not known what owner Robert Kraft will do over the next few weeks. He has to answer one main question: is Belichick the right coach to build a new Patriots team essentially from scratch?

That could mean some big changes in Belichick's life, but he's actually so unconcerned with his future beyond Week 18 that he actually made a joke about it. Yes, a joke! It's a dad joke from about 10-15 years ago, but since Belichick is the one making it, that actually checks out.

"If I was going to do anything I'd put it out there on Twitter and MyFace"

Bill Belichick shares how HE would make a big announcement about his future! pic.twitter.com/JA46Lnf12m — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 2, 2024

Honestly, Belichick nailed that joke. He may be the only person who could make a "MyFace" joke in the year 2024 and not get booed out of whatever room he's in. He truly is one of a kind.