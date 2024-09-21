Bengals WR Tee Higgins ready to return for Monday night game against Commanders

NFL: SEP 08 Patriots at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) before the game against the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals will get wide receiver Tee Higgins back for Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday that Higgins "feels great, can go 100 percent" after the receiver missed the opening two games due to a hamstring injury.

Higgins returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity and was back on the field Friday, a positive sign for the 0-2 Bengals that he was close to returning. He had not taken part in practice since Sept. 5. He did take part in pre-game warmups Sunday before their 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which prompted Taylor to say things were "trending in a positive direction."

On Friday, Higgins said he felt "great" and was ready to get back on the field for "Monday Night Football."

"Obviously, unfortunate with the injury, sat out the first two weeks but finally ready to get my feet wet this season and ready to go," Higgins said.

After tallying at least 908 yards and six touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, Higgins posted 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns while playing in 12 games in 2023.