Bengals RB Joe Mixon reportedly agrees to restructured contract to stay in Cincinnati

NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 15: Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Mixon and the Bengals have agreed to a restructured contract that will keep the former Pro Bowl running back in Cincinnati for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

Mixon was entering the third year of a four-year, $48 million deal and was due $9.4 million in base salary this season that was not guaranteed. Terms of the restructured deal weren't immediately clear.

Mixon's new contract arrives as running backs across the NFL face a stagnant market that doesn't value the position like it used to. Some of the league's top backs are struggling to find compensation in line with what they believe is commensurate with their talent.

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook remains a free agent at 27 years old after being released by the Minnesota Vikings. Fellow Pro Bowlers Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs — the 2022 NFL rushing champion — are preparing to hold out as they approach training camp under franchise tags and without long-term extensions.