Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt on Jayden Daniels, Commanders: 'They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense'

New England Patriots v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt #29 in action during the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Cam Taylor-Britt isn't one to shy away from expressing an opinion, no matter how bold or how high the potential is for his words to become bulletin board material for an opponent.

With the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 3, the Bengals cornerback was asked for his thoughts on the Commanders' offense, specifically rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"They don't make him do a lot," Taylor-Britt said on Thursday "They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense, [Kliff] Kingsbury, the OC. They move guys around here and there, but just keep it real simple for him. I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he's only throwing short routes. Some intermediate stuff, quick throws."

There is something to Taylor-Britt's comments.

According to NFL Next Gen stats, Daniels' average completed air yards is second lowest (2.5), ahead of only Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams (2.2). Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (11) has the highest.

Daniels' longest completed air distance (34.4) is also third-lowest in the NFL, only ahead of Daniel Jones of the New York Giants and Jacoby Brissett of the New England Patriots. Richardson (65.3) is once again up top.

Short, quick throws means more completions, as Taylor-Britt mentioned about Daniels. The Commanders quarterback is third-best in the NFL through two weeks with a 75.5 completion percentage. He has yet to throw a touchdown or an interception this season.

Taylor-Britt keeps talking

This is second week that Taylor-Britt made comments about an opponent that could be used as bulletin board material. Ahead of their Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals cornerback said Chiefs rookie receiver Xavier Worthy has only "speed" and "can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, so that's about it."

Worthy had two receptions on four targets for 17 yards and was kept out of the end zone during a 26-25 Chiefs win.

Taylor-Britt did have his moment while covering Worthy when he made a spectacular one-handed interception in the fourth quarter.