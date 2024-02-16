Bears legend Steve McMichael goes to ER with suspected pneumonia after Hall of Fame announcement

Steve McMichael CHICAGO - DECEMBER 13: Steve McMichael #76 of the Chicago Bears looks for the pass during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 13, 1992 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 30-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael was sent to the emergency room Thursday with suspected pneumonia, according to a statement from his publicist.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in 2021 and was previously hospitalized in 2023 with sepsis and pneumonia.

This was just sent to me by Steve McMichael’s longtime publicist. Praying for Mongo’s comfort. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/86gvQ4RqmM — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) February 15, 2024

McMichael's latest trip to the hospital comes only seven days after he was announced to be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, becoming set for enshrinement alongside fellow Bears greats Devin Hester and Julius Peppers.

His candidacy became a talking point during his previous hospitalization, which came while he was one of 12 semifinalists being considered by the Hall's seniors committee. Misty McMichael, Steve's wife of 23 years, openly campaigned for her husband to be honored while he was still alive, via Patch:

"I hope he stays alive for the next year because I know he will if he gets inducted," Misty McMichael told Patch earlier this month. "I know he'll stay alive. He's tough. He's not human. He probably should have been dead already. The doctors have been giving him six months for a year.

"But he's hanging on and I really hope that this gives him the incentive to hang on for another year."

Days before the Super Bowl, Misty got her wish.

The Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 is scheduled to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 3.

McMichael, a five-time All-Pro at defensive tackle, was a foundational member of the 1985 Bears, a team still considered to be one of the greatest in NFL history. Not only was "Mongo" a dominant force up front, he was also described by Mike Ditka as one of the toughest players he ever coached.

His personality, which also came out in his career as a pro wrestler, made him a fan favorite in Chicago then and now.