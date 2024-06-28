Basketball world reacts to Lakers drafting Bronny James: 'Imagine being able to play with your son!'

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 10 Washington State at USC LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 10: Lebron and Savannah James watch their son USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) warm up before the college basketball game between the Washington State Cougars and the USC Trojans on January 10, 2024 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bronny James was finally selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday. His name wasn't called until pick No. 55 by the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to Rich Paul clearing the way, and now he gets to join his father, LeBron James, as the fourth father-son duo to be teammates on a major professional sports tram.

The James family was not in attendance to hear Bronny's name called in person. Instead, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, they gathered for a private dinner in New York City with friends and family. The eldest son of LeBron had a reserved reaction after hearing NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum call his name to the Lakers.

Once it was official Bronny was drafted and going to the Lakers to play with his father, the rest of the basketball world reacted with praise and best wishes.

Nike put a picture of a young Bronny with the caption, "Pressure was never a question..." next to one of older Bronny with the finished sentence of "when passion has always been the answer."

LeBron James didn't have a big message on social media reacting to his newest teammate. He led a champagne toast at the private dinner they attended, according to ESPN, and posted a few photos on Instagram of himself and Bronny, including one from earlier in his career with the caption, "LEGACY!!!!!!"

Other players around the NBA were also keeping watch to see where Bronny was drafted. When it was announced the Lakers had picked him, future opponents chimed in with support such as Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, and Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors.

BRON Getting To See His Son In The Same Jersey As Him Gotta Be The Biggest FLEX 💪🏽 Shoutout BRONNY!!!!! — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 27, 2024

Imagine being able to play with your son! This is historic, having 2 boys my self I couldn’t image how that would feel 🫡 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 27, 2024

Lakers great and iconic X user Magic Johnson congratulated the James family, noting the historic moment of a father-son duo being in the NBA at the same time.

"Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!" the Hall of Famer wrote.

It wasn't just the basketball world reacting to Bronny's new team. Montez Sweat of the Chicago Bears wondered, "I'm curious to know how Bronny gone refer to his Dad in practice lol."

Now that Bronny is a Laker, his father has a decision to make. LeBron James has until 5 p.m. ET to opt into the final season of his contract with the Lakers, which would pay him $51.4 million, or he can become an unrestricted free agent. McMenamin reports the team is willing to offer LeBron a max 3-year, $162 million deal to stay.

Having hired his former podcast partner in JJ Redick as the team's head coach and drafted his son, odds are LeBron will continue wearing the purple and gold a little while longer.