Baker Mayfield files $11.7M lawsuit against father's financial firm, alleging they failed to pay back stolen funds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Thanksgiving may be a bit tense at the Mayfield residence this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield has filed a federal lawsuit against the financial company owned by his father, James Mayfield. The company is Camwood Capital Management Group, and Mayfield is suing them for $11.7 million.

The lawsuit, which was filed on November 22, alleges that Camwood Capital failed to pay back a sum of $11,741,000.00, plus interest, after taking $12.2 million from the personal account of Mayfield and his wife, Emily, between the years of 2018 and 2021. The money that was taken from the account was done "without authorization, proper documentation, or adequate accounting of the transactions," according to the suit.

This lawsuit is not about proving that Camwood Capital took more than $12 million from Baker and Emily Mayfield. After the theft was discovered and an investigation conducted — during which the company allegedly lied to cover up the theft — both parties entered into a settlement agreement on January 23, 2024 in which Camwood Capital acknowledged they transferred the money from Mayfield's account to their own.

In the settlement, Camwood Capital also agreed to a repayment plan that would start in Sept. 2024, as well as free loan refinancing and full access to the company's books.

According to the lawsuit, Camwood Capital has allegedly done nothing since then, breaching the settlement agreement and leaving Mayfield no choice but to sue.

"It is now clear that Defendants had no intention of making Plaintiffs whole when they entered into the Settlement Agreement," the lawsuit states. "To date, Camwood Capital has not repaid even one dollar under the Settlement Agreement, Defendants have failed to refinance their existing loan, and Defendants have not provided Plaintiffs with access to their books and records."

While the company is owned by James Mayfield, and Mayfield's brother, Matt, has a stake in it, neither were named as defendants in the suit. They were only listed as employees of the company.