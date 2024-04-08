Astros' Ronel Blanco makes MLB history, goes 14 straight innings without allowing a hit following no-hitter

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 7: Ronel Blanco #56 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field on April 7, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Ronel Blanco backed up his no-hitter perfectly.

While the Houston Astros pitcher didn’t throw a second consecutive no-hitter — that's been done just once, and not in almost 90 years — he did make MLB history on Sunday night. Blanco carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of their 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers before it was broken up.

In total, Blanco went 14 consecutive innings and 44 outs without allowing a hit. That’s the best start to a season by a pitcher since at least 1961.

Historic beginning to the season for Ronel Blanco! 👏👏



His 44 outs before his first hit allowed are the most by a pitcher to begin a season in at least the expansion era (1961).



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/rM6dx7BCk3 — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2024

Blanco threw his first career no-hitter last week in the Astros' 10-0 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. It marked the first no-hitter of the season in what was just the eighth start of his MLB career. He retired 26 straight batters and only had two walks in the win, which quickly earned the reliever another start this week against the Rangers.

Though it wasn't quite as dominant than his first time out, Blanco delivered again. He had four strikeouts and just a single hit — Adolis García hit a single to center in the sixth inning — in his six innings on the mound. Blanco walked four batters and ended his day with 90 pitches before he was taken out of the game.

Thanks to Blanco’s performance on the mound, and a three-run homer from Yordan Álvarez in the third inning, the Astros made it out of Globe Life Field with a two-run win. Jordan Foscue hit an RBI single in the ninth inning for Texas in what was his first career hit, but the Astros picked up the last two outs of the inning without issue to close out the win.

While the Astros’ start to the 2024 season hasn’t been great — they hold just a 3-7 record after they were swept by the New York Yankees to open the year — Blanco has more than succeeded on the mound. It was only his second start, but he seems to have earned his place in their rotation for the time being, if not longer.