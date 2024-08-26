Arsenal & Chelsea with statement wins, Columbus Crew continue dominance & the boys debut a new segment

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It was a busy weekend in the Premier League. Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down strong performances from Chelsea and Arsenal. Also, is this finally the season that Everton gets relegated?

Christian and Alexis  recap Megan Rapinoe’s jersey retirement game and take a deep look into the current situation with the San Diego Wave.

Later, Christian and Alexis debut their new segment, “Oh For Real!?" They also pay homage to recently passed soccer legend Sven-Goran Eriksson.

(6:12) - Should Leandro Trossard be in Arsenal starting XI?

(18:48) - Is Chelsea on the right track?

(20:28) - Is Cole Palmer the big PL superstar?

(25:09) - Noni Madueke scores first PL hat trick

(29:31) - Is this the season Everton get relegated?

(37:49) - Colorado Rapids win 3rd place Leagues Cup match

(43:16) - Wilfried Nancy best coach in MLS?

(53:43) - Seattle Reign victorious in Rapinoe jersey retirement game

(58:22) - San Diego Wave appoint Landon Donovan as interim HC

(1:04:47) - Player sent off in Peru for peeing on field

Exclusive content:

https://www.patreon.com/SoccerCooligans

This is where we put everything we shouldn't say 😉

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!