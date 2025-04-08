Are the Denver Nuggets in danger of a 1st-round playoff exit?

DENVER, CO - APRIL 6: Aaron Nesmith #23 of the Indiana Pacers shoots and scores over Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on April 6, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Denver Nuggets have found themselves in a precarious position. Despite having Nikola Jokić, arguably the league’s most dominant player, and a stellar offense, their porous defense has become a glaring issue as the playoffs approach. On "The Kevin O'Connor Show," guest Jason Timpf and Kevin O'Connor dissect Denver's defensive struggles and what they mean for the Nuggets’ chances of making it through the postseason.

Jokić's brilliance on the offensive end is unquestionable, with jaw-dropping numbers even in losses. However, Denver has a 115.1 defensive rating, which ranks 20th in the league. "Everything about my belief, surrounding the game of basketball, tells me that this team is destined to a first- or second-round loss," Timpf said. "They are so bad on defense."

O'Connor and Timpf debate the viability of Denver making a deep playoff run given their inability to stifle opponents consistently. For the future, the duo float the idea of potentially overhauling the roster around Jokić to focus more on a defensive-minded team because of Jokić’s ability to elevate athletic players and create an offensive system on his own.

With Jamal Murray's availability in doubt because of a hamstring injury and Michael Porter Jr. not consistently stepping up defensively, the Nuggets face a critical juncture. There's a loud call from the podcast for Denver to heed these warnings and possibly embrace significant changes if they want to maximize its window with Jokić. Denver's defensive liabilities could be the tether that prevents it from soaring when it matters most.

