Arch Manning becomes a Heisman favorite after 5-TD performance against UTSA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 14 UTSA at Texas AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of the game against the UTSA Roadrunners on September 14, 2024, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Arch Manning’s Heisman odds are now ridiculously low after his five-touchdown performance against UTSA.

Manning threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in relief of Quinn Ewers in the No. 2 Longhorns’ blowout win. Ewers left the game in the second quarter with what coach Steve Sarkisian said was a strained abdomen and didn’t return. Manning, meanwhile, threw a TD pass on his first play of the game and ran 67 yards for a TD in his third.

There’s currently no timeline for Ewers’ injury, but that hasn’t stopped bettors from buying Manning’s Heisman futures. Manning is now somehow the No. 7 favorite at BetMGM at +1600. Ewers, meanwhile, is not on the board as of Sunday morning after entering Week 3 as the Heisman favorite.

In case you were wondering, Manning was +10000 to win the Heisman before the game began.

Manning’s odds shift is a wild overreaction to what was basically a half of football against an overmatched opponent. Manning entered the game in the second quarter and was replaced by Trey Owens in the fourth with the Longhorns up 56-7. Yes, he had a great game. But his actual chances of winning the Heisman are not in line with his odds at the moment even if Ewers is set to miss a significant period of time.

Miami QB Cam Ward is now the favorite at +450 following a big game against Ball State. The Hurricanes beat the Cardinals 62-0 and Ward was 19-of-28 passing for 346 yards and five touchdowns before watching the end of the blowout from the sideline.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe are the No. 2 favorites at +700. Dart threw for 377 yards and had three total touchdowns in the No. 5 Rebels’ 40-6 win over Wake Forest while Milroe had five total touchdowns in No. 4 Alabama’s easy 42-10 win at Wisconsin.

Post-Week 3 Heisman odds

Miami QB Cam Ward (+450)

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (+700)

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+700)

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava (+800)

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (+900)

Georgia QB Carson Beck (+1100)

Texas QB Arch Manning (+1600)

Ohio State QB Will Howard (+2000)

USC QB Miller Moss (+2000)

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty (+2000)

