AP Top 25: Ohio State moves up to No. 3 after beating Penn State

Ohio State v Penn State STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Caleb Downs #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with teammates after breaking up a pass on fourth down during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 02, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ohio State is back in the top three.

The Buckeyes moved up a spot after beating Penn State 20-13 on the road on Saturday. The Nittany Lions were ranked at No. 3 entering the game and fell three spots to No. 6.

Oregon remained at No. 1 after beating Michigan 38-17 on the road and Georgia stayed at No. 2 after it beat Florida 34-20. Behind Ohio State, Miami and Texas each moved up a spot. The Hurricanes used a second-half flurry to beat Duke 53-31 and Texas was off in Week 10.

Indiana moved up to No. 8 after its blowout win at Michigan State on Saturday. Tennessee is between Penn State and the Hoosiers after a 10-point win at home over Kentucky. BYU and Notre Dame round out the top 10.

Alabama is at No. 11 and Boise State is at No. 12. It's entirely possible that the top 12 teams in the AP Top 25 will be the 12 teams in the first projected College Football Playoff bracket on Tuesday night when the inaugural set of rankings are revealed.

Based on the AP poll, Oregon (Big Ten), Georgia (SEC), Miami (ACC) and BYU (Big 12) would get the four first-round byes, while Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, BYU, Notre Dame and Alabama would get the at-large bids. The fifth spot for a conference champion would go to the Broncos, who are one of just two group of five teams in the top 25. Army at No. 18 is the other non-power conference team in the poll.

AP Top 25

1. Oregon (9-0)

2. Georgia (7-1)

3. Ohio State (7-1)

4. Miami (9-0)

5. Texas (7-1)

6. Penn State (7-1)

7. Tennessee (7-1)

8. Indiana (9-0)

9. BYU (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Alabama (6-2)

12. Boise State (7-1)

13. SMU (8-1)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Texas A&M (7-2)

16. Ole Miss (7-2)

17. Iowa State (7-1)

18. Army (8-0)

19. Clemson (6-2)

20. Washington State (7-1)

21. Colorado (6-2)

22. Kansas State (7-2)

23. Pitt (7-1)

24. Vanderbilt (6-3)

25. Louisville (6-3)