Anthony Edwards facing suspension from Timberwolves' regular-season finale after picking up 16th technical foul

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Minnesota Timberwolves might be about to lose Anthony Edwards at a very bad time.

The All-Star guard was hit with his 16th technical foul of the season on Friday, meaning he is facing a suspension from the T-Wolves' regular season finale on Sunday unless the tech is rescinded with the NBA. His team will be facing the Utah Jazz, with a guaranteed playoff spot potentially on the line.

Edwards picked up the foul from official Ray Acosta after questioning a foul call in the second quarter. The Minnesota broadcast immediately knew the significance.

The NBA has rescinded technical fouls before, but it's rare and typically requires extenuating circumstances, such as when Luka Dončić had one such foul wiped out because an official thought the Los Angeles Lakers star was yelling at him, when the words were actually meant for the fan behind him.

The Timberwolves will likely enter Sunday with their playoff fate still somewhat in the air. They were one of six teams within two games of each other for the No. 3 through 8 seeds in the Western Conference, meaning their potential outcomes ranged from hosting a first-round series to the first game of the play-in tournament.

After a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, Minnesota was the only team of those six to not have to face a playoff or play-in team in its final two games. Now, they're on track to enter a game against the 17-64 Jazz shorthanded.