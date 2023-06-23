Another soccer bonanza, the 2025 Club World Cup, is coming to the U.S.

Italy v Uruguay: Final - FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 LA PLATA, ARGENTINA - JUNE 11: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA celebrates the victory of Uruguay during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Final match between Italy and Uruguay at Estadio La Plata on June 11, 2023 in La Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The United States further cemented itself as global soccer's primary hub over the coming years when FIFA announced Friday that the U.S. will host the 2025 Club World Cup, the first edition of an expanded tournament that will feature many of the sport's biggest names.

The U.S. is already set to host or co-host the 2026 men's World Cup and 2024 men's Copa America. It also routinely hosts regional championships, and hopes to co-host the 2027 Women's World Cup along with Mexico.

Now, 12 months before the 2026 bonanza, FIFA's attempt to replicate its crown jewel on the club side will come to the U.S. as well.

The Club World Cup is currently an eight-team tournament featuring the champions of each continent. But beginning in 2025, it will become a quadrennial, 32-team, month-long event. Twelve of those 32 teams will be from Europe. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City, as the winners of the last three UEFA Champions League titles, have already qualified.

The tournament will be played in June and July of 2025, in the same window as the traditional World Cup the following summer.

