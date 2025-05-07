Another 50-50 season for Shohei? What's going on in Seattle? & News around the league | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Dodgers took a trip to Shohei's favorite park in Miami. He then proceeded to hit a couple more home runs on the year. At 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases, is he going to go back-to-back 50-50 seasons? Jake and Jordan discuss.

What is happening in Seattle? The Mariners sit at the top of the AL West and the guys discuss what is clicking for the team.

Plus, Jake and Jordan get into other news around the league, including what podcaster just became an MLB hitting coach.

Take a mid-week break and join us at the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(2:42) - Dodgers/Marlins

(4:05) - Shohei Ohtani

(27:23) - other Dodgers takeaways

(33:38) - What is going on with the Mariners

(48:19) - Bret Boone hired by Rangers

(1:00:06) - East West Classic

