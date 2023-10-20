ALCS, NLCS: Diamondbacks walk off to take NLCS Game 3; Astros look to tie Rangers; scores, highlights, news

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte celebrates after a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning in Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

It was a low-scoring pitchers' duel on Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix. Ranger Suárez took the mound for the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS and allowed just four baserunners in 5 1/3 innings. On the other side, Brandon Pfaadt cruised through 5 2/3, giving up just two hits and logging nine strikeouts. The game was scoreless through six.

Finally, in the seventh, the Phillies broke through and opened the scoring when Bryce Harper walked, worked his way around the bases and scored on a wild pitch. Not the usual move for the Phillies' offense, but they'll take the run.

The Diamondbacks matched them in the bottom of the inning, with a Tommy Pham single and a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. double scoring a run of their own. Tie game again.

It stayed tied until the ninth. With Craig Kimbrel on the mound for the Phillies, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drew a leadoff walk but eventually was tagged out at home. Still, the D-backs loaded the bases before Ketel Marte hit a single to earn the walk-off win for Arizona and make the NLCS 2-1.

Next up, the Houston Astros will try to tie the ALCS vs. the Texas Rangers. After taking the first two games of the series, the Rangers dropped Game 3 on Wednesday, allowing the Astros to get back into the all-Texas matchup. José Urquidy will pitch for the Astros, and Andrew Heaney will take the mound for the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates from NLCS Game 3 and ALCS Game 4 on Thursday.

