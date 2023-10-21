ALCS, NLCS: D-backs tie NLCS vs. Phillies with Game 4 victory; Astros take wild Game 5 vs. Rangers; scores, highlights, news, live tracker

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno hits a RBI-single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)

On Friday in Phoenix, the Arizona Diamondbacks tied the NLCS 2-2 with a Game 4 thriller against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Things began with left-hander Cristopher Sánchez on the mound for Philadelphia, opposed by Joe Mantiply, though the Diamondbacks moved to their bullpen after the first. In the bottom of the second, the D-backs took an early 1-0 lead on an error, a walk and a single.

The D-backs posted another run in the third, and then Kyle Schwarber responded with his 19th career postseason homer to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth.

A double from Brandon Marsh tied it up the next inning.

BARK BARK



(that means TIE GAME) pic.twitter.com/RfS9zZ8Qjf — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 21, 2023

Three walks and an error started off the sixth, and the Phillies capitalized, taking the lead.

They tacked on another with a triple and a sac fly in the seventh. 5-2 Phillies.

Johan Rojas: 1st 3B by a Phillies player in the playoffs in 12 years since Chase Utley

pic.twitter.com/GFOFSTaLgf — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 21, 2023

In the seventh, the Diamondbacks walked in a run. And in the eighth, Alek Thomas hit a two-run home run off Craig Kimbrel to tie the game.

Alek Thomas sure knows how to make a splash. 🤿 #NLCS pic.twitter.com/KkxXS6AaJZ — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2023

After a single and a hit by pitch, the Phillies went to a new pitcher, closer Jose Alvarado. It didn't matter. The D-backs took the lead on a Gabriel Moreno single.

The Phillies threatened in the ninth, but closer Paul Sewald closed the door and sealed the victory. The NLCS is tied.

The D-Backs' victory was the second comeback of the day, and the one in Arlington, Texas might have been even wilder.

Houston seemed to have the momentum after tying the best-of-seven ALCS 2-2 Thursday in Arlington by jumping on the Rangers early and keeping the pressure on for a 10-3 win. They had outscored the Rangers 57-18 (+39) in their past five games in Arlington. That run differential is the best in MLB history throughout five road games by any team against a 90-win opponent, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Astros tacked on another with a first-inning home run from Alex Bregman in Game 5:

Houston, we have liftoff 👨‍🚀



Alex Bregman homers in the first!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/GYQBuKq8Hi — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

The Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe matched him a few innings later, tying the game in the fifth.

NATHANIEL LOWE TIES IT 🤠



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/iDXESVu2HF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

But with a defensive bobble from Corey Seager in the sixth, the Astros were back on top:

Houston back in front! Jose Abreu comes through to give the Astros the lead!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/a0fYtj0StP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Then, with a big swing from Adolis Garcia, the Rangers took the lead, marking the first time in this series that the home team has been ahead.

ADOLIS GARCIA GO-AHEAD 3-RUN HOMER!!



🤠🤠🤠



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/OQaHwrv6Pf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Chaos broke out in the eighth, when Garcia was hit by a pitch and immediately took it up with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. The benches cleared, and Garcia, reliever Bryan Abreu and Astros manager Dusty Baker were all ejected.

Then, after a lengthy delay for Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc, Jose Altuve changed the game with his 26th career postseason home run in the top of the ninth. 5-4 Astros.

The Rangers threatened with two on and zero out in the ninth, but they couldn't squeeze across a run, and with that, they lost all three home games to fall behind 3-2 in the ALCS.

See below for more news, scores and updates from NLCS Game 4 and ALCS Game 5 on Friday.