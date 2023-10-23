ALCS Game 6: Rangers force Game 7 with victory over Astros; score, highlights, news and live tracker

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Texas Rangers forced a Game 7 vs. the Houston Astros with a 9-2 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi surrendered the first run of the game on a Yordan Alvarez single in the first, which came after a single from Jose Altuve and a walk from Michael Brantley.

Mitch Garver evened things up in the top of the second with a home run off Astros starter Framber Valdez.

Jonah Heim gave the Rangers the lead in the fourth, with a two-run home run after Garver singled.

In the sixth, the Astros made it a one-run game again with two singles and a sac fly.

In the eighth, Garver plated another with a double to score Evan Carter. But the real pyrotechnics came in the ninth, with a grand slam from Adolis Garcia that made it 9-2 after the Rangers also walked in a run.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates from Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday.

