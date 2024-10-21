AJ Dybantsa, the projected No. 1 pick in 2026, leads top performers at Border League

Italy v USA - FIBA U17 World Cup ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - JULY 07: AJ Dybantsa (7) of USA is in action during the FIBA U17 World Cup basketball match at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul, Turkiye on July 07, 2024. (Photo by Esra Bilgin/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The Border League is the top team event of the fall, as the best high-school competition from around the country gathers under the bright lights of Sin City for three days of high-level games. On Sunday night, NBA scouts and college coaches sat courtside as the No. 1-ranked player in the country, AJ Dybantsa, squared off against the No. 2 player in the country, Cameron Boozer.

Dybantsa and Utah Prep took home the close win over Boozer and the Explorers (Florida), 69-68. Dybantsa's first-half performance was incredible as he showed off his elite shot creation, patience as a ball-handler and defensive versatility with his 7-foot-3 wingspan. He finished with 28 points (including five 3s) and four rebounds in the win, while Boozer tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Explorers.

"I just had to take that challenge, going against Cam [Boozer]. He's a tough competitor and I just had to go out there and play defense and our team did a great job with spacing, so I'm happy we got the win," Dybantsa said after the game.

Dybantsa and Boozer are projected to go at the top of the 2026 NBA Draft. Here's a look at seven top performers that scouts were following closely all weekend.

AJ Dybantsa

If there were any questions still lingering as to who the best player in high school basketball is, regardless of class, Dybantsa silenced all critics this weekend with how well he played. The skills he possesses at 6-9, along with how well he reads the game, is so impressive, and he's also turning into an elite defender, sitting down and guarding the switch off the perimeter. On Saturday night, he took over a tough game against the Florida Rebels and finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 64-58 win. There are few players at the high-school level that can take over possessions and consistently make the right read. The way Dybantsa processes the game at just 17 years old is the reason so many teams are eyeing the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dybantsa's recruitment has been unique with only a couple of blue bloods in play and BYU the favored landing spot. New BYU head coach Kevin Young and his staff made Dybantsa a priority and were present in the gym all weekend for Utah Prep's games. Kansas State, Alabama, Kansas, North Carolina, Baylor and Auburn are also in the mix for the No. 1 player in the country.

BYU rolled four coaches deep last night to watch AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep play. Tonight, two assistants are sitting at halfcourt for his game against Florida Rebels at @brdrleague. pic.twitter.com/zBGroSJnwX — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) October 20, 2024

Cameron Boozer

The 6-9 forward has been a highly touted recruit since he hit the scene as a freshman, and has been one of the most consistent players over the years with his solid all-around game. Boozer is the best outlet passer off rebounds and has improved his ball-handling, leading the break at times. His size and passing ability is reminiscent of a young Kevin Love, and although his 3-point shot wasn't consistently landing this past weekend, the confidence he shows in the pick-and-pop is promising for the NBA level.

Boozer, and his twin brother Cayden, recently committed to Duke and are both following in their dad Carlos' footsteps at the next level.

Cayden Boozer

While twin brother Cameron has always been a top-3 recruit, Cayden's rise and improvement over his high-school career has also been impressive. He led the EYBL in assists (6.5 per game) and is comfortable with the ball in his hands. He's patient in the half-court set and always looking up in transition, hitting teammates up the court for easy buckets. The Explorers played a little chaotic at times at the Border League, but it's the poise of Cayden that brings everything together with multiple options off screens, whether that's hitting Cameron or junior Jaxon Richardson for easy lobs in the pick-and-roll.

Brandon McCoy

McCoy is the No. 1-ranked junior in the country and has such a complete game for his age. His defense is where he excels, locking down both positions in the backcourt. The 6-4 point guard had a series of offensive possessions where he hit a step-back 3 with a big in his face and then hit a turnaround jumper in the corner during a close game against AZ Compass in a one-point victory.

UCLA had three coaches watching McCoy and his teammate Christian Collins on Saturday, while Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, USC, Kentucky and Oregon are other schools in the mix.

5⭐️ Brandon McCoy Jr. was getting active all weekend at the Border League 😤🔥 @g0beezy I @brdrleague pic.twitter.com/oLmeQHqNix — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 21, 2024

Christian Collins

Collins was a top performer at the USA Basketball junior minicamp a week prior and didn't skip a beat at the Border League. His combination of length, size and skills on the block makes him an intriguing NBA prospect. The 6-8 forward showed a true inside-outside game and is improving on his perimeter reads off pin-downs and pick-and-pop situations. He is patient with great body control at the rim.

Collins' list of schools consists of Oregon, Kentucky, Kansas, Texas, USC, ASU and Cal, with Kentucky head coach Mark Pope making the trip to California for a practice earlier this month.

Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown has added a bit of weight to his frame since joining DME Academy (Florida) for his senior season. The 6-3 guard has always been a deadly shooter, but he's showing more craftiness in the lane and finishing with floaters over bigger opponents and stronger players. He has the ability to take over games and is comfortable with the ball in his hands when the game is on the line. Brown is known as a scorer, but his most underrated trait is his passing, and he was awesome as a facilitator this past weekend.

Brown took a recent visit to Kentucky at the end of September and the 5-star guard is also in the mix for Indiana, Ole Miss, UCF, Alabama, Providence, Louisville and Texas.

Brayden Burries

What Burries did on Saturday against powerhouse Montverde Academy was one of the most impressive performances of the weekend. Although his team, The Vale (California), came up short, Burries was the best player on the court. He's a strong guard who can bully his way to the rim, but he also was hitting numerous 3s over the weekend off the dribble.

Burries, a 6-4 senior guard, is fresh off recent visits to Alabama and Arizona. Assistant coaches from both programs were present all weekend as well as three coaches from UCLA. Coaches from Oregon, Kentucky, Michigan, SMU and BYU and several NBA scouts are watching Burries as he progresses and plays through his senior season.