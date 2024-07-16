After attack on Trump, much has emerged, and many questions remain. Here's a timeline of what happened.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

In the days since a shooter opened fire at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, a swirling amount of information has emerged.

The attack injured Trump and killed Corey Comperatore, 50, while injuring two others: David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, both of whom are now in stable condition. There is also an ongoing FBI investigation and public demands for more information about the security procedures that allowed a shooter to get so close to the former president.

Here’s a breakdown of the events and how they unfolded.

Saturday, July 13: Trump shooting and its aftermath

Trump took the stage just after 6 p.m. ET at a rally near Butler, Pa., when several gunshots rang out. Images show him grabbing his right ear and neck area before dropping to the ground.

Secret Service and law enforcement agents stormed the stage to shield him as additional gunfire was heard. They were seen escorting him offstage to his motorcade. Before departing at around 6:14 p.m., he gave a fist pump to the crowd, with blood streaming down his ear and face. His campaign later told the press that he was "fine" and sustained minor injuries.

The event prompted an active investigation by the FBI.

Political leaders around the world condemned the attack, including former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush and Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence.

The FBI confirmed that one attendee had been killed, while two others were in critical condition.

A male shooter was confirmed dead on a rooftop over 100 yards from where Trump was speaking. The shooter carried no identification, and an AR-style rifle was recovered at the scene.

The FBI identified the gunman later in the evening as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pa.

President Biden spoke with Trump that evening in a conversation that was reportedly "short and respectful," according to NBC News.

Speaker Mike Johnson pledged that the House would conduct a “full investigation” into the shooting.

At 8:42 p.m. ET, Trump took to Truth Social where he said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear." He described hearing "a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

Crooks had no past criminal record, and the FBI has not determined a motive but said it is investigating the attack as an attempted assassination.

The FBI searched Crooks’s vehicle and home in the middle of the night, into the early morning hours. The agency said: “Suspicious devices found at both locations have been rendered safe by bomb technicians and are being evaluated at the FBI Laboratory.”

Sunday, July 14: New details emerge from the shooting

Several attendees claimed to have seen the gunman on the roof minutes before he opened fire. Some told reporters they flagged him to law enforcement at the time. [The Telegraph]

One ​local law enforcement officer reportedly attempted to confront the gunman before retreat​i​ng down the ladder. [Associated Press]

Johnson said that Republican lawmakers would hold hearings with officials from the Secret Service, FBI and Department of Homeland Security over the incident. [Reuters]

The names of the victims were released: Corey Comperatore, 50, had died from his wounds. Two others — David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were hospitalized and are now in stable condition.

Biden ordered an independent review of the security placed at the rally and a security review of the Republican National Convention.

Political leaders from both sides of the aisle — including New York Reps. Ritchie Torres and Mike Lawler, Kentucky Rep. James Comer and Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego — demanded answers from the Secret Service.

In an address to the nation, Biden called for unity and warned people to not “make assumptions” about the gunman’s motives or affiliations.

The FBI announced it was investigating the attack as a possible domestic terrorism incident.

Former first lady Melania Trump denounced Crooks as a "monster" in a statement on X.

Authorities said they believe the gun Crooks used was purchased legally by his father in 2013. [Associated Press]

Guns will be banned in the "hard zone" of the RNC, which consists of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and the area immediately around it, but allowed in the "soft zone" within the security perimeter but outside the credentialed-only area. [Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

Biden gave his second address of the day, from the Oval Office, and called on Americans to "lower the temperature" of political discourse, while stressing, "We cannot allow this violence to be normalized."

Trump discussed why he raised his fist after being shot at: "I knew that history would judge this and I knew I had to let them know we are OK." [Associated Press]

Despite his wounds, Trump traveled to Milwaukee as planned for the Republican National Convention.

Monday, July 15: Questions arise as the RNC begins

Kimberly Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, said the agency will "participate fully" in an independent review of the incident.

Cheatle also confirmed that the Secret Service “reviewed and strengthened” its safety measures ahead of the RNC.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas criticized security measures at Saturday's rally, calling the incident a "failure" of security and saying the shooter shouldn't have had a "direct line" of sight on Trump in the first place.

The FBI said that it is investigating Crooks's phone for more details about a potential motive, adding that the agency has offered assistance to the victims' families.

Biden was asked by NBC News if he thought the shooting had changed the trajectory of the presidential race: "I don't know, and you don't know either," he said.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, said in an interview with Fox News at the RNC that he plans on attending the funeral of shooting victim Corey Comperatore.

Cheatle said the shooting was "unacceptable" in an interview with ABC News and made clear that she would not resign.

The House Oversight Committee announced it will hold a hearing on Secret Service protection surrounding the shooting, set for Monday, July 22. Cheatle will deliver key testimony. It also formally requested documents from the Secret Service.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security director Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press conference its goal for an independent review into the incident is to find out what happened "before, during and after the shooting" on July 13.

Trump was asked by ABC News if the shooting changed him, to which he said, "I don't like to think about that, but, yes, I think [it] has an impact."

The FBI and DHS share concerns about potential "follow-up or retaliatory acts of violence" by extremists in response to the shooting. [Politico]

Crooks purchased 50 rounds of ammunition prior to going to the rally at a gun ship in Bethel Park, Pa., according to a FBI and DHS bulletin obtained by ABC News.

Tuesday, July 16: The FBI's investigation continues

The FBI announced it's continuing to seek information from people who attended the rally on July 13.

The Secret Service sniper who neutralized the gunman on July 13 fired one round. The sniper was located on the roof behind Trump and was assisted by a spotter, per CBS News.