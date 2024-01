Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 19: Vice President of Player Personnel Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Falcons 31-13. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

Adam Peters will become the next general manager of the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peters, 44, has spent the past three seasons as assistant GM for the San Francisco 49ers. He had previously worked as the team's vice president of player personnel four seasons.

Prior to arriving in San Francisco, Peters worked for the Denver Broncos for eight years, where he began as a scout before working his way up to director of college scouting.

This story will be updated.