Aaron Rodgers reportedly takes pay cut for Jets with new 2-year, $75 million contract

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly taking a pay cut for the New York Jets.

The former MVP signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract, replacing a deal in which he had nearly $110 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!