76ers guard Tyrese Maxey reportedly clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Knicks

Tyrese Maxey has reportedly cleared the NBA's concussion protocol and is expected to return Tuesday night when the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks, according to ESPN.

The 76ers guard has been out for a week since he took a knee to the head from Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. on March 5. Maxey slipped as he was driving to the basket and the back of his head slammed against Jones' knee.

Philadelphia (36-28) went 1-3 during that stretch and dropped one spot to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Initially, Maxey left the game in the third quarter after being down on the court for several moments following the impact. The 23 year old did eventually return to Philadelphia's 120-116 win and finished with 24 points.

It wasn't until two days later that 76ers' coach Nick Nurse announced that the first-time All-Star was experiencing concussion symptoms and had a "delayed and mild" reaction that would keep him out for an unspecified period.

In his fourth year, Maxey has come into his own and averaging 26 points and 6.3 assists before the injury.