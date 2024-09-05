6 most intriguing NBA teams heading into the season | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by James Herbert from CBS Sports to talk about the 6 teams that they are most curious about heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

The guys start by discussing the Houston Rockets, who are overloaded with young talent but looking to get into the playoffs quick. Do they need to make a consolidation trade? Dan is intrigued by the Indiana Pacers, who aren’t talked about like other contenders in the Eastern Conference despite having played in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

James then picks the Memphis Grizzlies, continuing his theme of Western Conference teams that missed the playoffs last season, and both guys wonder what the actual ceiling is for the Grizzlies with all of their players back and healthy. Dan picks the Cavaliers, who brought back everyone and made a change at head coach to try and get over the hump this season.

James’ final pick is Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs, who he thinks will be transformed by the additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes. Dan’s last pick is the Miami Heat, who followed up a disappointing season and playoff showing by doing….not a lot in the offseason, unless you count them refusing to offer Jimmy Butler a contract extension.

(02:45) - Houston Rockets

(14:35) - Indiana Pacers

(24:35) - Memphis Grizzlies

(35:10) - Cleveland Cavaliers

(47:55) - San Antonio Spurs

(49:50) - Miami Heat

