49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly asks for trade with contract extension unlikely

Brandon Aiyuk, star wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, has asked for a trade out of the city after he and the team were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

