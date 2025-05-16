2025 PGA Championship: Si Woo Kim erupts, launches club after hitting hole-in-one Friday at Quail Hollow

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Another day, another ace at Quail Hollow.

Si Woo Kim erupted on the tee box at the 6th hole on Friday afternoon for great reason. Kim played the 250-yard par 3 perfectly in the second round of the PGA Championship and rolled in a hole-in-one after landing his ball softly on the front of the green.

Once Kim saw it drop into the cup, the celebration was on. Kim launched his fairway wood into the air and took off sprinting toward the next tee box.

The ace was Kim's sixth on the PGA Tour, and his second at a major championship.

That moved Kim to 6-under on the day and 5-under on the tournament. He's only three back of Jhonattan Vegas as he wraps up his second round, too. Vegas took the early lead at 8-under.

Kim has won four times on Tour, most recently at the 2023 Sony Open. He's got just one top-10 finish this season on Tour, and he's missed the cut at the last two PGA Championships.

Kim's ace is the second of the tournament so far. Eric Cole hit one at the par-3 fourth on Thursday, which marked his second career hole-in-one on Tour.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

