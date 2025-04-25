2025 NFL Draft: Falcons giving up 2026 1st-round pick for James Pearce Jr. draws criticism

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers plays against the Florida Gators during their game at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons traded back into the first round for the Los Angeles Rams' pick at No. 26 and selected Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

Yet the Falcons trading their second-round pick (No. 46) and 2026 first-round selection to draft a player that was rated No. 37 on Yahoo Sports' consensus big board was immediately questioned. Atlanta had already drafted another edge rusher, Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, with the No. 15 pick.

"To give them a first-round pick, that's ridiculous. That's stupid," Charles McDonald said on Yahoo Sports' NFL Draft Live show. "This is what the Falcons do."

Pearce compiled 7.5 sacks last season for the Volunteers with 13 tackles for loss. During his three years in Knoxville, he collected 19.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 71 total tackles.

"There shouldn't be an eagerness to get rid of a future pick, a first-rounder that no matter what is going to be more valuable," added Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice. "It's just not the class to be jumping back in to get an edge rusher with questions."

Those questions were raised in Tice's pre-draft scouting report on Pearce.

"Pearce's frame and speed-only type style gives me some apprehension about how he will affect the game if he doesn't win right away, as he's not the most explosive or strongest player. This type of pass rusher profile carries risk."

The Falcons finished second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks. Arnold Ebiketie led the team with six sacks, followed by Matt Judon's 5.5 and five from Kaden Elliss. Atlanta's defense also allowed 4,004 yards and 34 touchdowns passing.

Pass rush was certainly a need for the team. But was Pearce worth giving up next year's first-round pick? Many draft experts and observers on social media didn't think so.