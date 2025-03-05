2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Mike Green, edge, Marshall

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 07: Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) peeks into the backfield during a college football game between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Virginia Tech Hokies on September 7, 2024, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nate Tice: Mike Green is a competitive and bendy pass rusher who can get after the QB as well as anybody else in this draft class (Green recorded 17 sacks in 2024, which led the FBS).

Although he didn’t play the highest level of competition, Green dominated, which is exactly what you’re hoping to see out of a prospect who plays in a non-Power 4 conference.

(He was also being an impact defender when Marshall played Ohio State early in the season.)

Mike Green on back-to-back plays. Knifes inside in short yardage and then wins inside to get the sack. pic.twitter.com/NJauc3V3p1 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 21, 2025

Green doesn’t have ideal size (6-foot-3, 251 pounds, 32-inch arm, 8½-inch hand), but he is twitchy and explosive, and plays with the effort and want-to to help compensate for size mismatches.

He is disruptive against the pass and run, and has as much pass rushing upside as any player in this class. He'll need to continue to get stronger and hold his weight, but his effort and bend will easily translate to the next level. Teams are also going to have to be comfortable with previous off-field concerns.

Charles McDonald: Raw talent and athleticism is enough to get most teams to draft a pass rush prospect highly and Marshall's Mike Green fits the bill there.

One quick survey of his 2024 season shows a player who is still figuring out some of the intricacies of playing defensive line, which makes sense considering he didn’t become a full-time player on the edge until college.

He may mess up how he plays the mesh point on an option play every now and then, but the burst and speed he has coming off the edge will have defensive line coaches pounding the table for him.

Even though he doesn’t have the most refined skills yet, he led the nation with 17 sacks and put up a good fight in the run game against heavier offensive tackles.