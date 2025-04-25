2025 NFL Draft: Steelers' 1st-round pick Derrick Harmon calls moment 'bittersweet' with mother on life support

Oregon v Purdue WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Derrick Harmon #55 of the Oregon Ducks walks off the field against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 18, 2024 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, the Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, told local media after the selection that his mother is on life support and he was heading to the hospital to tell her he got drafted.

Harmon has said his mother, Tiffany, had "about eight brain surgeries" while he was growing up, and she had a stroke when he was a freshman at Michigan State.

He called Thursday "bittersweet" in light of his mother's health battles.

Harmon transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season after three years at Michigan State. He was named second-team All-Big Ten and helped the Ducks to a conference championship and No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Steelers liked Harmon enough as a prospect to pass on a quarterback at No. 21 overall. Harmon's new teammate, Cam Heyward, had somber praise on X Thursday night in light of Tiffany's struggle.

