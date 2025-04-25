2025 NFL Draft: Cowboys pass on WRs and RBs to take another OL, Tyler Booker, 12th overall

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 31: Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) protects the pocket during the ReliaQuest Bowl game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's often said the Dallas Cowboys seek attention and headlines — in reality, the attention always finds them — but their recent NFL Draft history doesn't necessarily reflect that.

In the last eight drafts they've taken just two skill position players in the first or second round. One was receiver CeeDee Lamb and the other was tight end Luke Schoonmaker. Most of those premium picks have been offensive or defensive linemen, and they don't sell many jerseys or get podcast hosts talking.

The lack of picks at running back and receiver meant the Cowboys came into the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear need to get some more playmakers. Lamb can't do it all. It was an exciting opportunity for the Cowboys and their fanbase.

The Cowboys picked another offensive lineman. Dallas took Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th pick. Three of their last four first-round picks have been offensive lineman. The other in that time was a defensive tackle.

Booker helps the line, which lost longtime stalwart guard Zach Martin to retirement. He’s a huge presence who will help the line immediately.

But Cowboys fans are probably wondering who Booker will be blocking for. And perhaps Dak Prescott is wondering what his WR2 situation looks like after Lamb.

Three of the biggest playmakers in the draft were off the board by the time the Cowboys were on the clock. Travis Hunter went No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a trade, but the Cowboys never had a shot at Hunter at No. 12. They probably didn't have a realistic chance at running back Ashton Jeanty either. Jeanty went No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tetairoa McMillan seemed like an outside chance, but he went eighth to the Carolina Panthers. That might have pushed them into picking another lineman. There are still needs at receiver and running back, and presumably the Cowboys will be using later picks on those spots. The offense needs it.

The Cowboys offense was top heavy on playmakers last season. Rico Dowdle had a good 1,000-yard season, but the lack of heavy interest in him by the Cowboys or any other team in free agency showed that he's not a true difference making back. Dowdle left to be a backup on the Carolina Panthers. Lamb had another productive season but needed some help at receiver.

Cowboys fans didn't like it, but once again Dallas didn't spend much in free agency. Dallas didn't sign a receiver. They signed veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Mikes Sanders to cheap deals, but neither should be starting for a team with playoff hopes this season. They can provide depth but the Cowboys seemed likely to look at the running back options early in the draft for an upgrade.

The good news for Cowboys fans hoping for a flashy new skill-position player is the draft was very deep at running back and there are some good receivers as well. At some point the Cowboys are going to have to make a splash, even though that hasn't been their style in a while.