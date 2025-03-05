2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

College Football: Alabama Tyler Booker (52) in action, looks on vs Wisconsin during a game played at Camp Randall Stadium. Madison, WI 9/14/2024 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164619)

Nate Tice: A big, strong people mover, Booker is a power guard who does his best work in gap schemes where he can use his strength to block down on defenders.

Booker isn’t the quickest player, and his poor testing at the scouting combine wasn’t a shock, but he is a clean puller and consistently stays under control to land his powerful blows. He won’t be a scheme fit for some offenses, and lacks positional versatility (though he has done some work at center), but he will be a Day 1 starter at guard and solidify the interior of the pocket in the passing game.

Get Booker next to another talented player up front, and whatever team drafts him always has a side to run the ball behind.

Charles McDonald: Tyler Booker is a big, strong-bodied offensive guard who is a guard only.

Booker is best as a downhill mauler and would be a great fit in an offense that runs a lot of gap scheme plays. He's a high floor player that’s a plug-and-play asset. Simple is as simple does.