2025 NBA playoffs: How the Warriors stepped up to take Game 3 without Jimmy Butler

SAN FRANCISCO — Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors' first-round series with the Houston Rockets on Saturday was nothing short of a slugfest. They took part in a physical battle all night with bodies hitting the floor from the opening tip through the final buzzer.

Missing Jimmy Butler, the Warriors relied on their depth and defense, while the Rockets couldn't contain Stephen Curry or buy a bucket late in the contest. By night's end, one team's poise and a familiar superstar's brilliance proved to be the difference as Golden State secured a 104-93 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

Another 'Stephortless' performance

Curry did that thing where he takes over a game in its most pivotal moments — hitting dagger 3s, converting crafty layups and exploiting any mismatch on a big.

Game 3 was no different. While both teams had their struggles early on, Curry took over in the second half, accounting for 80% of the team's points in the 3rd quarter (12 points, two assists, four points created from assists) and 61.8% of the team's points in the 4th quarter (eight points, five assists, 13 points created from assists). Steve Kerr said "he was brilliant," pouring in 36 points, dishing out nine assists with seven rebounds, and finishing +18 on the night, leading his Warriors to a much-needed victory.

When asked about Curry's performance, Kerr said, "I don't know. Whatever I said these past 11 years, I don't know. Copy and paste."

On a night when both teams struggled through sloppy play, Curry broke through in the clutch. The Rockets schemed frequent blitzes and double teams all night, but Curry was able to find the open man and capitalize on the gravity he created. With Jimmy Butler out, the Warriors needed Curry to be flawless. And like clockwork, he delivered.

Warriors' defense and role players answer the call

Without Butler, the Warriors leaned into a full-team effort on defense. The Warriors upped their force at the point of attack, holding Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson to 14-of-41 shooting. The Warriors limited Houston to 39.5% shooting as a team with a 19:14 assist-to-turnover ratio. Another component of the Warriors' success was reducing the Rockets' second-chance points, winning that battle 18-to-11.

Draymond Green must be singled out for his defense in the interior, holding Alperen Sengun to 2-of-8 shooting in over six minutes of guarding the opposing big man. While his offensive output was modest, he added three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes.

"What kept us in the game was our defense," Kerr said.

Then there were the role players: Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield and Quinten Post.

"Buddy flipped it [the switch], but GP also flipped it," Kerr said. "Playoffs are about injuries and players stepping up. With Jimmy being out, you have to be able to withstand that."

Payton scored 11 of his 16 points in the final frame and was the beneficiary of four of Curry's nine assists. Hield paced the Warriors' reserves, dropping 17 points with five threes and an uncharacteristic three steals in 29 minutes. The Warriors' bench outscored the Rockets 42-28, a margin that proved invaluable with Butler sidelined.

"Robin's out tonight, so I had to step up," Hield said, leaning into the Batman and Robin analogy.

Considering how much the Rockets impose their size and physicality, Post, a rookie, made an impact on the glass, pulling down 12 rebounds (3 offensive). This is where leadership and experience mattered, and top down, the Warriors understood the assignment.

Rockets' offense falls flat

For the Rockets, this loss came down to missed opportunities. Their offensive inefficiency was glaring throughout the night, as they posted an uninspiring 46% effective field-goal percentage and a 47% true shooting percentage. Even at the free-throw line, where they dominated in attempts — 24 to Golden State's 15 — they left points on the table, making just 14. Houston was the worst free-throw shooting team during the regular season, so this remains an area of concern at the worst possible time, summed up by Sengun's 1-of-6 performance at the line.

The lone bright spot was Jabari Smith Jr. The reserve big man played 26 minutes, contributing 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting. For the series, he's shooting 60% from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range on three attempts a night, with 1.3 blocks per game. Finding more minutes for Smith should be a priority for the Rockets, who are desperately seeking answers offensively.

What's next for both teams?

This game was a test of toughness, and the Warriors prevailed. Despite the Rockets' attempts to corral Curry, the Warriors' team defense and execution, combined with Curry's brilliance, was too much for the Rockets to hande. With Jimmy Butler still day-to-day for Game 4 on Monday, can the Warriors bring the same energy and effort if Butler isn't ready to go?

For Houston, the message is simple, yet urgent: The efficiency needs to improve, extra opportunities at the free-throw line can't go to waste, and they need to do a better job of shutting down the Warriors' supporting cast. Smith may be part of the solution offensively, but adjustments are surely coming ahead of Game 4.

The series is far from over, but if Game 3 taught us anything, the physicality isn't going anywhere — and the under may be the way to go.