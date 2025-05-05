2025 NBA playoffs betting, lines, odds: Golden State Warriors are series underdogs for 1st time in over a decade

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 103-89 in Game 7 of their 2025 NBA playoff first-round series on Sunday night, but now they'll have to accomplish something they haven't done in over a decade: win a playoff series as an underdog.

The No. 7 seed Warriors are +150 underdogs at BetMGM in their second-round series against the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves (-180). Anthony Edwards' Wolves upset LeBron James, Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in Round 1 and will have home court and a significant rest advantage against the Warriors.

It's the first time Golden State has been an underdog in a postseason series since 2014, when the Warriors were +170 underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1 and lost in seven games (per Sports Odds History's database).

The Warriors became only the second No. 7 seed to be favored to win a series in Round 1 since 1988 and the first to actually win the series.

The last time Golden State won a playoff series as an underdog was all the way back in 2013, when the Warriors (+355) beat the Denver Nuggets in six games.

This is also rare territory for the Timberwolves, as it's only the third time in Minnesota's playoff history the Wolves have made the second round — and the first time since 2004 they are favorites in a Round 2 series. By contrast, the Warriors have made it to the second round eight times in Curry's career.

Minnesota is a 6.5-point home favorite in Game 1, which tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night on TNT.