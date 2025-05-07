The 2025 NBA playoffs are shaping up to be the most memorable in years

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 6: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers makes the game winning 3 point basket during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round Two Game Two of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2025 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

🚨 Headlines

🐎 No Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not compete in this month's Preakness Stakes, ending the Triple Crown chase.

🏀 Valkyries take the court: The WNBA's 13-team era began in earnest on Tuesday as the Golden State Valkyries, the league's first expansion team since 2008, hosted the Sparks in their preseason debut.

🏈 Manning vs. Strahan: Former Giants teammates Eli Manning and Michael Strahan are now competing to buy a minority stake in their former team.

🏀 Executive of the Year: Thunder GM Sam Presti was named the NBA's Executive of the Year, winning the award for the first time after finishing as runner-up in 2010, 2020 and 2024.

🎓 Academically ineligible: Akron football is banned from the postseason in 2025 after posting consecutive Academic Progress Rates below the NCAA's minimum threshold.

🏀 Are you not entertained?

The NBA Playoffs delivered more drama on Tuesday with an epic comeback in Cleveland and two more wins for the underdogs.

The latest: The Pacers erased a 20-point deficit (including a seven-point deficit in the final 48 seconds*) to stun the Cavaliers, and the Warriors beat the Timberwolves to continue a historic run for lower-seeded teams.

Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119: Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner must be seen to be believed.

Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88: Stephen Curry's hamstring injury put a damper on Golden State's victory.

Thrilling start: The 2025 postseason still has a ways to go, but it's shaping up to be a memorable one.

There have already been four 20-point comeback wins,** the most in a single postseason in the play-by-play era.

For the first time ever, all four lower-seeded teams won their Round 2 openers and road teams are 5-0.

*What a stat: Since 1997-98, teams are 3-1,100% when trailing by 7+ points in the final minute of the 4th quarter or OT in the playoffs. The Pacers, this postseason, have two of those wins.

**The Thunder (down 29) came back to beat the Grizzlies, the Pacers (down 20) came back to beat the Bucks, the Knicks (down 20) came back to beat the Celtics, the Pacers (down 20) came back to beat the Cavaliers.

📸 Through the lens

Las Vegas — Speaking of comebacks, how about the Oilers? They beat the Golden Knights, 4-2, on Tuesday to become the first team in NHL history with five straight comeback wins in a single postseason.

Washington, D.C. — Jaccob Slavin's OT game-winner lifted the Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the Capitals. Did I mention this was also a come-from-behind win? Early leads are cursed.

Miami — Shohei Ohtani's titanic blast on Tuesday made him the first player this season to reach 10 homers and 10 steals. One year after creating the 50-50 club, he's on an even faster pace.

⚽️ Inter wins 13-goal epic

Inter Milan beat Barcelona in a 13-goal Champions League semifinal for the ages to advance to the title game for the second time in three years.

From Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell:

There were 13 total goals and multiple multi-goal comebacks. There was pandemonium, stoppage-time salvation and extra-time ecstasy.

And at the end of a Champions League semifinal for the ages, one of the wildest that soccer has ever seen, there was Inter Milan, roaring and somehow still standing after beating Barcelona 4-3 and 7-6 on aggregate.

The Italian giants, spurred on by a constant surge of San Siro noise, blew a two-goal lead but survived with an equalizer in the 93rd minute of regulation; and then won the game with a wonderful team goal in the 99th minute, deep into a wet Italian night.

📊 By the numbers

🥍 4th brother

Cornell senior CJ Kirst, the all-time leading scorer in D-I lacrosse, went No. 1 overall to the Philadelphia Waterdogs in the Premier Lacrosse League draft, joining brothers Connor, Colin and Cole as the fourth Kirst in the PLL. A fifth Kirst brother, Rutgers freshman Caden, could soon join them.

⚾️ 9 runs

The Giants scored 9 runs in the 11th inning of their 14-5 win over the Cubs, tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in extra innings in the last 125 years. Cubs closer Ryan Pressly allowed all nine runs without recording an out, seeing his ERA balloon from 2.08 to 7.62.

👟 5 minutes

A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker, the Nike A'Ones, sold out in five minutes on Tuesday. The three-time MVP joins Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Sydney Colson as the only active WNBA players with a signature shoe (Caitlin Clark's is in the works).

🏀 $40.5 million

Fresh off leading the Gators to a national championship, Todd Golden has signed a six-year, $40.5 million extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

🏈 12 years

Notre Dame and Clemson struck a 12-year agreement to meet annually on the football field beginning in 2027.

📺 Watchlist: Giants clash in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain host Arsenal today(3pm ET, CBS) in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal, with PSG holding a 1-0 lead.

History favors Paris: PSG have won 18 of their previous 19 Champions League matchups in which they recorded a first-leg away victory, while Arsenal have never advanced after losing the first leg at home (0-5).

More to watch:

🏀 NBA: Knicks (1-0) at Celtics (7pm, TNT); Nuggets (1-0) at Thunder (9:30pm, TNT)

🏒 NHL: Panthers (0-1) at Maple Leafs (7pm, ESPN); Stars at Jets (9:30pm, ESPN)

⚾️ MLB: Padres at Yankees (7:05pm, Prime) … Dylan Cease (1-2, 5.61 ERA) vs. Max Fried* (6-0, 1.01 ERA).

🏒 PWHL: Toronto vs. Minnesota (7pm, YouTube) … Semifinals, Game 1.

*Worth every penny: Fried has been the AL's best pitcher so far, allowing just 5 earned runs in seven starts as the new staff ace with Gerrit Cole recovering from Tommy John surgery. Just what New York needed after signing him to an eight-year, $218 million contract.

⚾️ MLB trivia

Without looking, how many of the current MLB division leaders can you name?

Hint: Two won their division last year.

⚾️ White Sox find new way to lose

The White Sox set an MLB record for losses last season and came up with no shortage of exotic ways to lose. So far in 2025, it has been a similar story.

The latest: Chicago fumbled away a win on Tuesday against the Royals after a fly ball bounced off second baseman Chase Meidroth's head in the ninth inning.

Bringing up the rear: The White Sox fell to an AL-worst 10-26 with the loss, which is at least better than the NL-worst Rockies (6-28).

Trivia answer: Yankees, Tigers, Mariners, Mets, Cubs, Dodgers

