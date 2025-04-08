2025 NBA Draft: Duke star Cooper Flagg leads key incoming rookies fantasy basketball managers should know

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Houston Cougars at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With the Florida Gators being crowned National Champions for the third time in their school's history, it's time to prep for the next wave of young talent to shake up the NBA (and your fantasy basketball drafts).

If these highly-touted prospects land in the right situations, they could be key contributors as early as their rookie campaigns. Here’s a look at five names you need to know, starting with the headliner himself.

Cooper Flagg - Forward, Duke Blue Devils

The NCAA tournament further entrenched Flagg as the undisputed, consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's the reason NBA teams were doing the most to juke the parameters around injury reporting and tanking all year. Standing tall at 6'9", Flagg is a "can't miss" prospect with glaring upside as a polished two-way player at the next level.

COOPER FLAGG JUST WENT COAST-TO-COAST AND POSTERIZED THE DEFENDER 😱🔥



ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Z5jcZ756ew — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2025

Fantasy-wise, Flagg has the talent to contribute from Day 1 as a modern-day version of Andrei Kirilenko. He can score at all three levels and is also a crafty playmaker. Add his elite athleticism to his relentless motor on defense, and he has the feel of a multi-category gem. He finished his freshman year averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 3s, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks with 48/39/84 shooting splits. Oh, and a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. A mid-round fantasy draft pick isn't out of the question.

Dylan Harper - Guard, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The highly-touted guard averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 48% shooting in his freshman season. We didn't see Harper in the tournament, but he did more than enough in the regular season to prove worthy of being a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Dylan Harper vs USC tonight in the Big Ten Tourney



27 PTS (9-21 FG, 1-8 3PT, 8-8 FTs)

8 REBS

8 AST

2 STLS

2 BLKS



Lesson learned here is coaching matters when picking a school kids….



Is he done or will we see him in the NIT? pic.twitter.com/ObOvhEjB17 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) March 13, 2025

Harper is a tall guard who plays with exceptional pace and rhythm. He also uses his size to get downhill with relative ease and thrives in transition. As a reliable playmaker who also gets buckets, Harper's landing spot will be crucial, but there's a path for him to be a fantasy asset for points, rebounds and steals off the rip. The Jazz or Wizards would be an ideal fit.

Derik Queen - Forward/Center, Maryland Terrapins

Queen improved his draft stock after leading Maryland to the Sweet 16. The Baltimore native is gifted offensively, showcasing exceptional handle, vision and footwork throughout the tournament. He excelled as Maryland's hub and has the IQ and versatility to adapt to the NBA style of play.

Maryland's Derik Queen has entered the NBA Draft 🚨



🔥 16.5 PPG

🔥 9.0 RPG

🔥 1.9 APG

🔥 1.1 BPG

🔥 1.1 SPG@derikqueen1 pic.twitter.com/fHSZHBRVV5 — SLAM University (@slam_university) April 5, 2025

He's got the size to play forward or center and his refined post game makes him a potential double-double threat in the right situation. His ceiling could rise even further if his perimeter game evolves, but he's giving me Julius Randle meets Zac Randolph vibes after finishing his freshman year averaging 16.5 points with 9.0 rebounds per game.

Jeremiah Fears - Guard, Oklahoma Sooners

Jordan Poole 2.0? When it comes to offensive creativity, Jeremiah Fears has a spark that’s hard to contain. His quick first step, ability to weave through defenders and knack for hitting tough shots make him a scoring threat every time he touches the ball. And he's clutch!

Jeremiah Fears was electric in his March Madness debut ⚡️



Fears finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the Sooners loss. pic.twitter.com/VcO3GRrhke — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2025

While his game is still maturing, particularly his court vision in fast-paced settings, there’s no denying his potential to be a bucket-getter in the league. He's super young, so it may take time to find his place initially, but I'd love to see him with the Brooklyn Nets. He's projected to go in the top 10 after averaging 17/4/4 as a freshman.

Kon Knueppel - Forward, Duke Blue Devils

Knueppel is another player I expect to be among the top 10 picks in the draft. While his teammate Flagg conquered many of the headlines, Knueppel will be coveted by many teams for his efficiency and refined offensive game.

Kon Knueppel drops a career high to will Duke back in the 2nd half 🔥



28 PTS | 8 AST | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/LBoevRiqnU — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 13, 2025

He's a lights-out shooter who's comfortable playing any role — whether as a catch-and-shoot threat or an initiator on the wing, he made an impact. While his athleticism is lacking, he makes up for it with his 6-foot-7 frame, high IQ and consistency. He's a glue guy who makes the right plays and knows how to get to his spots. The 3-point shooting will get him minutes, but there is some potential for him to garner rebounds and assists at the next level. I see the Cam Johnson comps — but I have more faith in Knueppel as a playmaker than a plus-defender.

Final Take

This rookie class is brimming with names that could be fantasy difference-makers. From Flagg’s category-stuffing brilliance to Knueppel’s sniper-like shooting, these players could be a factor in fantasy lineups by next season. Whether you’re in dynasty formats or looking for sleepers in redraft leagues, these five rookies deserve your attention.