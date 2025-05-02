2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after kicking a field goal against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The kicker position in fantasy football is often considered an afterthought, maybe even a punch line. Drafters will laugh and sneer at league-mates who spend so-called premium draft capital on a kicker.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season]

But hey, we just want the fantasy points — we don't care which position they're coming from. And hey, Chris Boswell and Brandon Aubrey scored over 170 fantasy points each last season — that's more than Zay Flowers and J.K. Dobbins did!

So maybe stop thinking of kickers as some kind of nuisance, and think of them more as another weapon in your toolbox to get a win over your weekly opponents!

Check out how the kickers stack up for 2025 in our draft rankings below:

Will you try to draft one of the best kickers in the league?

