2025 Best Picture nominees: Where to watch all the Oscar contenders

The 2025 Academy Awards are coming up, and we've got 10 contenders for the Best Picture pick to rewatch (or catch up on) before this Sunday. While Emilia Pérez leads the pack with the most 2025 Oscars nominations at 13, drama surrounding the film's lead actress has cast doubt over the film's Oscar prospects. Wicked and The Brutalist are tied for second place with 10 nominations apiece. Anora is most likely to nab that coveted Best Picture trophy according to Yahoo's prediction formula, but it's also competing against A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys and The Substance.

The 2025 Oscars are this Sunday, Mar. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming live on Hulu. In case you haven't kept up with the big award contenders this season, here's where you can watch every 2025 Academy Awards Best Picture nominee.

2025 Academy Awards Best Picture nominees:

Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked are all up for Best Picture in 2025.

Anora

When a young sex worker meets and quickly marries the son of a Russian oligarch, her fairytale quickly turns into a fever dream. Mikey Madison is also nominated for Best Actress for her role as the titular character in this gritty almost-Cinderella retelling. You can still catch Anora in limited theaters, or you could rent or purchase it at home on Amazon or any VOD platform.

The Brutalist

Adrien Brody stars as a Hungarian architect who arrives in the United States in 1947 in search of the American Dream. Brody is also nominated Best Actor for his performance. You can catch this 3.5-hour-long film in theaters, or buy it on Amazon or Apple TV.

A Complete Unknown

This biopic follows a young Bob Dylan who arrives in New York City in search of his hero, Woody Guthrie. Timothée Chalamet is also nominated for Best Actor for his role as Dylan. You can still catch A Complete Unknown in theaters, or buy or rent it on Amazon or any other VOD platform.

Conclave

A Papal conclave gathers in the wake of the pope's death. Ralph Fiennes stars as the conclave's reluctant leader. He is also nominated for Best Actor for his performance. You can stream Conclave on Peacock. You can also buy or rent it on Amazon or any VOD platform.

Dune: Part Two

Florence Pugh and Austin Butler join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Part Two of Denis Villeneuve's epic space opera based on the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. You can stream Dune: Part Two on HBO's Max and on Netflix right now thanks to a deal between the two platforms.

Emilia Pérez

Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez star in this out-of-the-box musical about a transgender cartel leader who enlists an under-appreciated lawyer to help her transition. Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film of the 2025 Oscars. You can stream it on Netflix.

I’m Still Here

Inspired by a true story, I'm Still Here follows activist, mother and wife Eunice Paiva as she navigates the disappearance of her politician husband under the military dictatorship in Brazil. Fernanda Torres stars in the film and is nominated for Best Actress, making history as only the second-ever Brazilian woman to be nominated for an Oscar. The first? Torres's mother, Fernanda Montenegro. You can see I'm Still Here in select theaters, or pre-order it on Apple TV.

Nickel Boys

Based on the 2019 novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys follows two Black boys sent to an abusive reform school in the Jim Crow South. Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson star in this unique film, which primarily utilizes first-person point-of-view to tell its story. You can buy or rent Nickel Boys on Amazon or any VOD platform.

The Substance

This shocking body horror film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley follows aging starlet-turned-fitness-guru Elisabeth Sparkle, who is recommended a mysterious drug after her career dries up. The Substance "creates a younger, better version" of her, but she struggles to maintain a balance between Elisabeth and her sparkly new self. Moore is also nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Elisabeth. You can stream The Substance on Mubi, or rent it on Amazon or any VOD platform.

Wicked

Wicked answers the question, "what was going on before Dorothy got to Oz?" Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the long-awaited film adaptation of this beloved Broadway musical. Both are nominated — for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively — for their performances in the movie. You can still see Wicked in select theaters, but you can also rent or buy it on Amazon or any VOD platform. Wicked hits streaming on Peacock on Mar. 21.

Oscars 2025 full nominations list:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Music (Original Song)

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Live Action Short Film

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent