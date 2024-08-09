2024 Paris Olympics gold medal watch: Will the United States or China come out on top?

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Gold medalist Valarie Allman of Tem United States (C), Silver medalist Bin Feng of Team People's Republic of China (L) and Bronze medalist Sandra Elkasevic of Team Croatia (R) celebrate on the podium during the Women's Discus Throw medal ceremony on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

As the final weekend of the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches, the race for the most gold medals by country is down to two: the United States and China.

The two countries are currently tied with 33 gold medals apiece. But there are plenty of opportunities in the final two days of competition for either country to take the lead.

Below is a list of all the remaining opportunities, going into Saturday, for both countries to win more gold medals and come out of the Olympics with the most golds this year.

United States' remaining gold medal opportunities:

Men’s Basketball 5x5

Women’s Basketball 5x5

Women’s Volleyball

Weightlifting (Women’s 81+ kg)

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay

Women’s 1500m Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Artistic Swimming - Duet Freestyle

Men’s 800m

Men’s High Jump

Women’s Football

Breaking

Women’s Boulder & Lead

Wrestling

Women’s Canoe Single 200m

Weightlifting (Men’s 102+ KG)

Taekwondo Men's +80kg

Women’s Individual Modern Pentathlon

Diving Men’s 10M Platform

Men’s Marathon

Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play

Taekwando Women’s -67kg

Cycling Track (Women’s Madison)

Women’s Shot Put

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Men’s Boulder and Lead

Men’s Triple Jump

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Kayak Double 500m

China's remaining gold medal opportunities:

Women's Golf

Diving: Men’s 10M Platform

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Women’s Canoe Double 500m

Women’s Kayak Double 500m

Wrestling

Women’s Taekwondo

Men’s Taekwondo

Men’s Canoe Sprint 1000m

Women’s Kayak Double 500m

Men’s Modern Pentathlon

Men’s Marathon

Men’s Canoe

Men’s Cycling

Women’s Cycling

Artistic Swimming Duet Technical Routine

Men’s 4x100m Relay

Men’s Triple Jump

Women’s Boxing 66kg

Women’s Boxing 75kg

Women’s Weightlifting 81+kg

Men’s Boxing

Table Tennis

Men’s Weightlifting 102kg