2024 Olympic golf: Tee times announced for Rounds 1-2 as Xander Schauffele begins gold medal defense

Golf Previews - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Xander Schauffele of Team United States tees off on the fourth hole during a practice round ahead of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

The men's Olympic golf competition gets underway Thursday at Le Golf National and tee times for the opening two rounds have been announced.

Three of the top four ranked players, according to the Official World Golf Ranking — Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland) and Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) — will tee off at 4:11 a.m. ET on Thursday. Defending Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele (USA) will play with Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain) and get their opening round started at 5:55 a.m. ET

Schauffele is coming off winning his second major of the year at last week's The Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland. Rahm won the LIV Golf event in London, England, on Sunday.

The top-ranked French player, Matthieu Pavon, is in a group with Collin Morikawa (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain) and will tee off at 6:06 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at tee times for the first two rounds of the men's Olympic golf competition at Le Golf National.

Olympic Men's Golf Rounds 1 and 2 tee times

All times ET

3 a.m./4:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (FRA), Matthias Schmid (GER), C.T. Pan (TPE)

3:11 a.m./5:06 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Alejandro Tosti (ARG), Joaquin Niemann (CHI)

3:22 a.m./5:17 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Alex Noren (SWE), Ryan Fox (NZL)

3:33 a.m./5:33 a.m.: Min Woo Lee (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

3:44 a.m./5:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

3:55 a.m./5:55 a.m.: Sepp Straka (AUT), Jason Day (AUS), Tom Kim (KOR)

4:11 a.m./6:06 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (IRL), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

4:22 a.m./6:17 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BEL), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Guido Migliozzi (ITA)

4:33 a.m./6:28 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA), Gavin Green (MAS), Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND)

4:44 a.m./6:39 a.m.: Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Zecheng Dou (CHN)

4:55 a.m./3 a.m: Carl Yuan (CHN), Camilo Villegas (COL), Matteo Manassero (ITA)

5:06 a.m./3:11 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (POL), Sami Valimaki (FIN), David Puig (ESP)

5:17 a.m./3:22 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Keita Nakajima (JPN), Kevin Yu (TPE)

5:33 a.m./3:33 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (GER), Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN), Thomas Detry (BEL)

5:44 a.m./3:44 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (KOR), Shane Lowry (IRL), Nick Taylor (CAN)

5:55 a.m./3:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Jon Rahm (ESP)

6:06 a.m./4:11 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (GBR)

6:17 a.m./4:22 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Rafa Campos (PUR), Carlos Ortiz (MEX)

6:28 a.m./4:33 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (COL), Mito Pereira (CHI), Kristoffer Ventura (NOR)

6:39 a.m./4:44 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Joel Girrbach (SUI), Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN)

Golf is back for the third straight Olympic Games. After being an event at the 1900 and 1904 Olympics, it did not appear again until Rio 2016.

Both the men's and women's tournaments will feature 72-hole stroke play. There is no cut so each of the 60 men and 60 women participating are eligible to play all four rounds.

The men's tournament will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 4 and the women will finish on Saturday, Aug. 10. Nelly Korda (USA) is the defending women's gold medalist.