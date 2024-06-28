2024 NHL Draft: Macklin Celebrini selected No. 1 overall by San Jose Sharks

2024 Hobey Baker Memorial & Mike Richter Award Ceremonies ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - APRIL 12: Macklin Celebrini #71 of the Boston University Terriers wins the 2024 Hobey Baker Memorial Award during the 2024 Hobey Baker Memorial & Mike Richter Award Ceremonies at the RiverCenter on April 12, 2024 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images) (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks made Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday night at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

This was the first time in Sharks franchise history they owned the No. 1 overall pick. They have drafted second overall three times and not since 1997 when they chose Patrick Marleau.

Celebrini, who turned 18 this month, was second in NCAA scoring this past season with 32 goals and third overall with 64 points in 38 games for the Terriers. He won Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. The Vancouver native topped his year off by becoming the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's player.

Celebrini, the top-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking, has said he could benefit from going back to Boston University for another year, but the Sharks would like to add a spark to their lineup immediately.

"I think he's got a special mentality to make himself better [and] push himself. Super competitive," said Sharks general manager Mike Grier in May. "[He] brings it every day, and already ... he's got a great level of professionalism to him. I think he gives himself every chance to succeed."

Only two No. 1 overall picks since 2006 have not gone straight to the NHL after being drafted – Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (Michigan, 2021) and Erik Johnson (Minnesota, 2006), who was selected by the St. Louis Blues.

The Sharks have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2018-19 season and now have another piece as the franchise continues its rebuild under Grier.