2024 NFL Draft grades: Dallas Cowboys take swings on left tackle and front seven in underwhelming class

Dallas Cowboys

Overall grade: C+

This draft went about how most people expected. The Cowboys got a potential Tyron Smith replacement in the first round, added front seven help and got depth on the offensive line. This draft might not have huge immediate returns for the Cowboys, but they made some strong dice rolls on future starters. The team sits in limbo as Jerry Jones decides what he wants to do next with his franchise, making this an important draft for the Cowboys to nail.

Favorite pick: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State (73rd overall)

Beebe did it all for Kansas State. He flipped between guard and tackle — sometimes in the same game. He doesn’t have the best balance, but he has the athleticism to get to the second level and generally has good eyes in pass protection. Beebe has starter potential, which is great to find in the third round.

Least favorite pick: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (29th overall)

Guyton has infinite upside at offensive tackle, but he's pretty raw as things stand now. He might have a lower floor than some other offensive tackles on the board, but the Cowboys needed to spend this pick on a tackle. It might not be pretty in 2024. Guyton can be special in this league. He's just going to need a bit of a long leash.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 29: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Round 2, Pick 56: Marshawn Kneeland, DL/EDGE, Western Michigan Round 3, Pick 73: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State Round 3, Pick 87: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame Round 5, Pick 174: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest Round 6, Pick 216: Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State Round 7, Pick 233: Nathan Thomas, OL, Louisiana Lafayette Round 7, Pick 244: Justin Rogers, DL, Auburn