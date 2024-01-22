2024 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Colorado's Cody Williams takes over top spot, plus full first-round predictions

The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft. Unlike last year with Victor Wembanyama, there isn't a consensus No. 1 overall pick.

Colorado freshman Cody Williams passes the eye test in what NBA teams look for in a versatile wing with his size and the way he defends multiple positions. Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, had his best game of the season Jan. 18 with 23 points and three assists in a win over Oregon.

There are a few new names cracking the first round for the first time this season: Kentucky's Zvonimir Ivišić, Miami's Kyshawn George, Santa Clara's Adama Bal and international prospects Ulrich Chomche and Melvin Ajinca. Here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.

1. Detroit Pistons: F Cody Williams

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Colorado

It's clear the Pistons need help offensively, particularly at the wing, and Williams could add length and outside shooting (he's 5-of-7 from 3 in the last two games). He's also one of the best perimeter defenders in college basketball. He can guard positions 1-4 and is an elite shot blocker at the wing. Williams was a late bloomer in high school and still has a ton of room for growth. In a draft that is wide open, Williams will definitely get looks at No. 1.

2. Washington Wizards: C Alex Sarr

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 205 pounds | Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Sarr is currently sidelined with a minor hip injury and will be out 2-4 weeks, but the injury shouldn't impact his draft stock. The 7-foot-1 versatile center is currently averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21 games in Australia's National Basketball League.

3. San Antonio Spurs: G/F Zaccharie Risacher

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 204 pounds | JL Bourg (France)

There might not be an easier pick for the Spurs if Risacher is still on the board. Wembanyama and Risacher have played with and against each other while growing up in France, and Risacher complements Wembanyama with his outside shooting and how he can extend the defense. In his most recent game, Risacher posted 22 points and went 4-of-6 from deep while committing one turnover in 21 minutes.

4. Charlotte Hornets: G Ja'Kobe Walter

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Walter started the season hot from behind the arc, but the scouting report is out and teams are limiting his looks and forcing him to put the ball on the floor. He’s currently shooting 37% from 3-point range and averaging 15.2 points and 4.6 rebounds. For a team high in the lottery looking for consistent shooting and great size at guard, Walter can step in and be that offensive threat right away.

5. Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Ron Holland

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 206 pounds | G League Ignite

The Ignite are struggling to win games, but Holland flirted with a triple-double last week (21 points, 10 boards, eight assists, four blocks, three steals). It's hard to scout players on the Ignite in lopsided losses, but with Holland's size and scoring instincts, he's a player multiple teams will still look at toward the top of the lottery.

6. Memphis Grizzlies: G Nikola Topić

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 201 pounds | KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

Topić injured his left knee Jan. 4 and will be out for 4-6 weeks. Topić has been tearing up the Serbian league for Mega Basket, averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 turnovers in 30 minutes.

7. San Antonio Spurs: G Rob Dillingham

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 178 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Dillingham has worked his way into the starting lineup for the Wildcats and has consistently shown he can work alongside any lineup head coach Calipari puts alongside him. During a three-game stretch to start SEC conference play, Dillingham averaged 18 points and 3.5 assists in 23 minutes.

8. Houston Rockets: F Matas Buzelis

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 212 pounds | G League Ignite

Buzelis, like Holland, oozes with upside with his size and offensive skill. He's made strides defensively as a weak-side shot blocker and his handle continues to improve. The Ignite haven't won a game since Dec. 14, but Buzelis is still confident playing in the G League gives him an edge over other players in his draft class.

"We've been through the struggles of playing against NBA players playing in the G League," Buzelis told Yahoo Sports in December. "Players in college don't get to go through that struggle and they don't know what it's like to play against professionals, so it's definitely different than playing in college."

9. Atlanta Hawks: F Zvonimir Ivišić

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 234 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Ivišić has only logged 16 minutes for Kentucky and played in his first game Saturday after finally being cleared by the NCAA. He was by far the most exciting player on the court, scoring 13 points and adding five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in a win over Georgia. For 7-2, he moves extremely well and threw one pass behind his back to a teammate for a corner 3, went 3-of-4 from behind the arc and is a tremendous rim protector. Ivišić could continue to rise in the lottery and solidify himself as a top five pick.

10. Portland Trail Blazers: G Stephon Castle

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | UConn

Castle is struggling to find his rhythm on a very talented UConn team after missing several weeks with a knee injury. Scouts still love his size and how easily he can score off the dribble, but he might have to rely more on potential and upside than what the film has shown through his one season at UConn.

11. Chicago Bulls: G Dalton Knecht

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Tennessee

Knecht has been the No.1 offensive option for the Vols this season and he can get a shot off from anywhere. He has a solid midrange game and can pull up right before the help comes from the post. In the last four games, he's averaged 32 points and only one turnover in 35 minutes. His lateral movement on defense has improved, and he's a player who can come in right away and give solid NBA minutes.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Reed Sheppard

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 187 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Sheppard continues to be one of Kentucky's most reliable guards and makes the right play time after time. He's leading the team in assists (4.2) and steals (2.5). In a draft that has a lot of question marks, Sheppard is a safe pick. Teams know they're getting a player with a high IQ who can be inserted into a system with other talented players. He also doesn't need the ball in his hands to positively impact the game.

13. New Orleans Pelicans: C Kyle Filipowski

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 220 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke

Filipowski gets the majority of offensive touches for Duke and is shooting at a high volume. His 3-point shot has improved in the last month, with Filipowski shooting 51% from 3 on three attempts per game. When opposing teams extend the defense, Filipowski still struggles to guard the switch and has trouble recovering but he has promising size, great hands and is a solid rebounder, making it hard for teams to pass on him in the middle of the first.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Isaiah Collier

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

Collier is out for at least a month with a hand injury and could shut it down for the season because of how poorly USC has been playing. The Trojans have lost four straight games and are 2-6 in Pac-12 play. Collier was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school and can get to the rim with ease. Scouts will want to see more of his outside shooting during the pre-draft process and how he shoots off the dribble in pick-and-roll situations.

15. Orlando Magic: C Yves Missi

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Missi is one of the best bigs in college basketball at establishing position when the ball goes up for a shot and has given Baylor numerous second chances offensively. In a head-to-head matchup with Filipowski last month, Missi grabbed five offensive boards in the first half and added 10 points.

16. Atlanta Hawks: G/F Tidjane Salaun

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 203 pounds | Cholet (France)

The combo forward has started to grow into his body, and although he's been a little inconsistent offensively this season, he plays hard, runs the floor well for his size and can score in a variety of ways. His 3-point shot shows promise, and he's been effective in the mid-range, averaging 9.3 points this season.

17. Phoenix Suns: F Tyler Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 pounds | G League Ignite

Smith has been the Ignite's biggest surprise and started his first game Saturday against the Stockton Kings. It was a quiet showing for him with 10 points, two rebounds and one steal, but his upside as an inside-out 3-point threat is there and he's improved on the defensive side this season as well.

18. Miami Heat: G Adama Bal

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Santa Clara

Bal, originally from France, has really broken out as a prospect this year with his shot creation and how well he facilitates when getting downhill. He cuts well off the ball and is crafty with his finishes around the rim. Bal is currently averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists per game.

19. Toronto Raptors: C Ulrich Chomche

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Cameroon

Chomche has the option to go to college next year, but he might be tempted to enter the draft because of how well he played in front of several NBA scouts and executives in a pair of games for Africa's NBA Academy team at the G League Winter Showcase. He's still very raw but has great hands and solid footwork around the rim.

20. New York Knicks: G/F Kyshawn George

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Miami

George has to be the buzziest name right now among scouts with his size and production in limited minutes off the bench for Miami. He's shooting a lot of 3s with confidence and making them, connecting on 43.7% on six attempts per game in the last month.

21. New Orleans Pelicans: G Kevin McCullar Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 212 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas

McCullar continues to play consistently and has become a two-way offensive threat for Kansas alongside center Hunter Dickinson. The senior guard is averaging 20 points and 4.7 assists and put up 24 points in a recent loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

22. New York Knicks: C Kel'el Ware

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 223 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Indiana

Ware has been significantly more assertive this year on the block and has been a player Indiana targets a lot in high-low situations and in the pick-and-pop. Ware is averaging 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Hoosiers, and scouts are taking note of his bounce back after a disappointing freshman season at Oregon.

23. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Trey Alexander

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Creighton

Alexander elected to return to Creighton after testing the NBA waters last season, and he's definitely benefited from returning and furthering his development. In a triple-overtime thriller over Seton Hall on Saturday, Alexander finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Carlton "Bub" Carrington

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Pittsburgh

Pitt is coming off a huge upset over Duke on Saturday. Carrington only had nine points in the outing and was held scoreless the game before, but he's had some big games throughout the season that have gotten scouts' attention. He's currently averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 assists.

25. Denver Nuggets: G/F Dillon Jones

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Weber State

Jones is the best Weber State prospect since Damian Lillard and recently became the program's all-time leader in steals. Jones has improved his 3-point shot selection, and his most underrated trait is his passing. He sees the floor well and is averaging five assists per game.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: G/F Melvin Ajinca

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Saint-Quentin (France)

The lefty wing has gotten stronger and is holding his own against older and more experienced players in France's LNB Pro A league. He has a long wingspan that he uses to shoot the gap on defense and cause deflections. He's currently averaging 9.7 points in 24.2 minutes on the court.

27. Milwaukee Bucks: F Bobi Klintman

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

Klintman is averaging 10.2 points and five rebounds in 20 games in the NBL but has been inconsistent offensively. But his size as a perimeter player and how effective he is in the catch-and-shoot will make it hard for teams to pass on him in the back half of the first round.

28. Toronto Raptors: G Jared McCain

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

McCain has adjusted well to the pace of the college game and is such a smart player in the way he picks and chooses his 3-point shot. He's shooting 41.6% from behind the arc on three attempts per game and had 20 points and one turnover in Duke's recent loss to Pittsburgh.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Kanaan Carlyle

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Stanford

Carlyle has been on a tear recently and broke the Stanford freshman scoring record recently against Washington State with 31 points. Defensively, he's also a surprisingly good shot blocker for his size and is showing more upside as a facilitator on offense.

30. Boston Celtics: G A.J. Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180 pounds | Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Johnson's stat line this season isn't exactly reflecting his upside as an NBA prospect. He's shown glimpses of what he can do as a primary ball-handler and has shot the 3-ball well off the dribble when he gets minutes. Johnson's best game recently came in a win over Southern Melbourne, going 3-of-3 from behind the arc and finishing with 11 points in 15 minutes.