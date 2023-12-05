2024 MLB Draft lottery: Guardians win first top pick in club history, followed by Reds, Rockies

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 6: A detail of the Cleveland Guardians logo patch on the uniform during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on September 6, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians rode some great luck to their first top pick in the MLB Draft in franchise history.

Entering the lottery with the ninth-best odds at 2.0% for the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Guardians emerged victorious on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in Nashville.

The Cincinnati Reds also jumped up from the 13th-best odds for the top pick (0.9%) to the No. 2 overall, a nice reward after finishing this year with a winning record, but out of the playoffs. The next four picks landed with the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, the four teams that entered the lottery with the best odds.

Where the top 6 picks went in the 2024 MLB Draft lottery

Here you can see where each team would have previously selected in the 2024 MLB Draft and which teams ended getting the top six picks, with their odds at the No. 1 pick in parenthesis.

1. Oakland Athletics → Guardians2. Kansas City Royals → Reds3. Colorado Rockies → Rockies4. Chicago White Sox → Athletics5. St. Louis Cardinals → White Sox6. Los Angeles Angels → Royals

The Washington Nationals would have had the fifth-best odds for the first pick, but their winning of the No. 2 pick last year and their status as a revenue-sharing payor made them ineligible to win a pick this year and guaranteed they would pick no earlier than 10th.

Full 2024 MLB Draft order

1. Cleveland Guardians2. Cincinnati Reds3. Colorado Rockies4. Oakland Athletics5. Chicago White Sox6. Kansas City Royals7. St. Louis Cardinals8. Los Angeles Angels9. Pittsburgh Pirates10. Washington Nationals11. Detroit Tigers12. Boston Red Sox13. San Francisco Giants14. Chicago Cubs15. Seattle Mariners16. Miami Marlins17. Milwaukee Brewers18. Tampa Bay Rays19. New York Mets20. Toronto Blue Jays21. Minnesota Twins22. Baltimore Orioles23. Los Angeles Dodgers24. San Diego Padres25. New York Yankees26. Atlanta Braves27. Philadelphia Phillies28. Houston Astros29. Arizona Diamondbacks30. Texas Rangers