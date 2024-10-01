2024-25 NBA Season Preview: Team-by-team outlooks, schedules, fantasy analysis and power rankings

The 2024-25 NBA season starts on Oct. 22. For the next few weeks, we'll be breaking down the biggest questions, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlooks for all 30 teams — plus, making our season predictions.

East: Atlanta Hawks • Boston Celtics • Brooklyn Nets • Charlotte Hornets • Chicago Bulls • Cleveland Cavaliers • Detroit Pistons • Indiana Pacers • Miami Heat • Milwaukee Bucks • New York Knicks • Orlando Magic • Philadelphia 76ers • Toronto Raptors • Washington Wizards

West: Dallas Mavericks • Denver Nuggets • Golden State Warriors • Houston Rockets • Los Angeles Clippers • Los Angeles Lakers • Memphis Grizzlies • Minnesota Timberwolves • New Orleans Pelicans • Oklahoma City Thunder • Phoenix Suns • Portland Trail Blazers • Sacramento Kings • San Antonio Spurs • Utah Jazz

Starting Lineup Power Rankings

Basketball is as much about chemistry as it is talent. Ideally, a lineup has its superstar, a deferential co-star, a third star who owns his role, a fourth option and a fifth starter to tie it all together — clear Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. We rank the five best players from each tier for a broader look across the league. How does your team stack up? Starting Lineup Power Rankings

Let's take a spin through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule. Must-see games

Which first-year players could impress right away? Here's a way-too-early rookie rankings heading into the season. Rookie of the Year contenders

Fantasy basketball draft season is here! We've gathered all of our excellent analysis and advice, in one place, to help you build those eventual championship-winning teams. Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit

