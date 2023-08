NFL: New York Jets Training Camp Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports - 21068513 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The 2023 NFL preseason is finally here!

The New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Aaron Rodgers, the Jets' new star quarterback, won't be playing, nor will many starters. But it's football, right?

Here's how you can watch Jets-Browns and the rest of the NFL preseason. And you can follow the action live right here with Yahoo Sports.