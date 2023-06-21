2023 NBA Draft: Rookies to get excited about in fantasy basketball outside of Big 3

We're just a day away from the highly anticipated 2023 NBA Draft. And let me tell you, this year's class is something special. While Victor Wembanyama has secured the top spot on everyone's draft board, and is a future fantasy star, the Hornets are still weighing their options between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson — with Miller looking like he has an edge. The trio are the most prominent prospects in this class, but here, I'll break down three additional players I'm excited to see as they leap into the NBA.

Anthony Black, G, Arkansas Razorbacks

Black made the All-SEC freshman team after averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists with 45% from the field. I have some reservations about his ability to knock down shots on the perimeter (his form could use some work), but he gets downhill, finishes with touch at the rim and compares nicely to some stout defenders coming out of college.

And yeah, I may not like his shooting form, but he's shown a knack for scoring in the paint. He shot 51% on 2-point field goals while attempting over six shots per game from inside the arc (13th in the SEC).

There's a lot more to like about Black from a fantasy standpoint. He finished third in the SEC in steals per game (2.1), was second in the SEC in assists and shot the fourth most free-throw attempts while playing more minutes than anyone in the SEC and any freshman in the country.

Anthony Black

"The most versatile PG in 2023 NBA Draft”



• 6’7 lead guard

• Disruptive on/off-ball defender

• High motor, high character

• Above-average athlete



From an unranked JR to No. 2 player in Texas (behind Cason Wallace). AB is ready for the NBA.



//@AnthonyBlack24_ pic.twitter.com/tg6fYvexGC — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) June 1, 2023

One thing is for sure; he'll need to cut down on his turnovers if he wants to hold a job at the next level (he averaged three per game and had the most in the SEC). However, I'm not too concerned because he's shown that he can also use size and versatility to succeed off-ball. So even if he's not the primary ball-handler, he can make an impact by cutting or making the extra pass to put him or his teammates in a position to score.

He's only 19 years old but has the right balance of confidence and maturity to thrive in the league from Day 1. When asked about entering the draft and being a potential lottery pick, Black said, "I deserve to be drafted high, but regardless I'm more ready to just work. There are a lot of dudes who get drafted high who don't do well in the league. The work you put in and how you produce is far more important than where you get picked."

Yeah, I'm sold.

The Washington Wizards would be an ideal landing spot for Black now that Bradley Beal is gone and Chris Paul is likely right behind him. Remember I said he'd need to cut down on his turnovers? The Wizards have a great mentor in Monte Morris, who ranked in the top-5 in the assist-to-turnover ratio in the last three seasons.

Perhaps it's wishful thinking because, according to Jake Fischer, the Jazz are rumored to be looking to move up ahead of Washington to select Black. So he may not even be on the board, and given his measurements and talent as a two-way player, I understand why.

Dereck Lively, C, Duke Blue Devils

Lively played one season for the Blue Devils before deciding to enter the NBA Draft, and the timing couldn't have been better. Coordinated rim protectors and rim runners are at a premium now, and Lively is rising up draft boards after putting in strong workouts ahead of Thursday's draft.

His numbers don't jump off the page — 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists with 2.4 blocks and 66% shooting from the field. However, he's giving me the vibes of Nic Claxton — one of the fantasy breakouts of the 2022-2023 season.

He led the NCAA in Defensive Box Plus/Minus (6.8), finished first in block percentage in the ACC (12.7%) and eighth in the country in blocks per game (2.4). And numerous accolades followed: ACC All-Freshman, ACC All-Defensive and ACC All-Tournament teams.

Offensively, I've seen comps to Tyson Chandler, but his ability to stretch the floor is an untapped element of his game. Naturally, Lively's 7-foot frame relegated him to be near the basket in high school (he was a McDonald's All-American, by the way) and at the collegiate level. But from what I've seen in his draft workouts, there's some Myles Turner in him if given the opportunity.

Duke freshman Dereck Lively shooting from deep at his Pro Day 👀



(📽️ @swishcultures_)#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/GJeWidZYZO — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) May 26, 2023

I'd love to see Lively fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder at 12. With the youth movement in full swing in OKC, he'd be a much-needed defensive anchor for their frontcourt. And imagine the highlight reel potential playing alongside savvy playmakers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams. Dallas would be another exciting landing spot, too. It feels like a good situation if you have to compete with Maxi Kleber and JaVale McGee. Just saying.

Bilal Coulibaly, G/F, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (France)

The 6-foot-6 Frenchman is making a name for himself — not only because he's the teammate of Victor Wembanyama on Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (also known as "Mets 92") but also because of his drastic improvement throughout the season. He started on the junior side (essentially the farm system for Mets 92) and was called up midway through the season, eventually becoming the starting small forward in their late-season quest for a French League title.

I've seen many draft analysts bucketing his offensive game into the "pretty raw" category. Still, from what I've watched, the soon-to-be 19-year-old attacks the rim fearlessly and is a competent ball-handler who can score with contact. He could be a project, but if he lands in a situation where he'll have room to develop, his oozing with upside.

finally starting my international scout and bilal coulibaly moves me strongly



6'6, long, strong with legit blowby burst and vertical explosion in big and small spaces, plus some fluidity changing pace and directions as a handler and only 18, would be the 4th youngest in '23 pic.twitter.com/GSQ26L9RTT — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) April 12, 2023

Jonathan Givony, one of the world's top NBA Draft analysts, drew some compelling comps for Coulibaly — Mikal Bridges, Otto Porter and Andrew Wiggins.

What I like most is the comparison to Bridges, initially a low-usage guy for the Phoenix Suns who made an impact through his defense before landing in Brooklyn. Given Coulibaly's size and length, he could do something similar on the perimeter and earn his keep as a 3-and-D wing.

The athleticism is evident, but his defense at the point of attack and fighting through screens to contest shots are the areas attracting teams to grab him in this draft.

Fantasy-wise, the landing spot will determine his viability in redraft leagues this upcoming season. While his season officially ended in mid-June, he was on a heater after joining Mets-92, showing he can score in a plethora of ways.

I don't expect him to be an immediate difference-maker, but joining the Thunder or Raptors would be great for his development and success.