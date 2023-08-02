2023 Hall of Fame: Chuck Howley went from gas station worker to a Founding Father of 'America's Team'

Chuck Howley, 15-year veteran of the NFL wars, once again reports for practice with the Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 19, 1973. He retired at the end of the 1972 season but has been pressed back into service by the Cowboys due to their lack of depth in the linebacker corps. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman) (Ferd Kaufman/AP)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will formally welcome its Class of 2023 on Saturday. This week, Yahoo Sports is highlighting each member of the nine-man class, leading up to the big ceremony.

Chuck Howley’s defensive prowess paved the way for the future of “America’s Team.” Howley made his mark before the Cowboys coined the moniker, arriving in Dallas in 1961, only a year after the team's inaugural season.

A master of many

As a high school athlete in the early '50s in West Virginia, Howley played football, basketball and baseball, and as a teen he competed in gymnastics. In 1954, he committed to West Virginia University where he was a star athlete, lettering in five sports. He's the only athlete to do so in school history.

At West Virginia, Howley starred as an offensive linemen, helping lead his team to a 21-8-1 record during his tenure, while earning three-time All-Southern Conference selections and the conference player of the year in 1957. He was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and WVU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Not the usual route to Canton

After appearances in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl, Howley’s skills were noticed and he was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Bears in the 1958 NFL Draft.

Howley didn’t have the traditional start for a Hall of Fame career. In 1959, after two seasons with Chicago, Howley suffered what appeared to be a career-ending knee injury at training camp, and was inactive for the 1960 season. Following that season, Howley returned to West Virginia and took a job running a gas station, where he planned to permanently retire from pro football.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

In 1961, Howley decided to participate in the West Virginia alumni game, and following that game he made the choice to pursue an NFL comeback. In 1961, the Bears traded Howley’s rights to the Dallas Cowboys for two draft picks. Howley joined the Cowboys, who were coming off an 0-11-1 record in their inaugural season. In his return, Howley would also make the switch from offensive lineman to linebacker.

The Comeback Kid

Howley embraced the challenge and was happy to return to the NFL, especially with an up-and-coming team like Dallas. He would begin his journey to Canton, and help build the legacy of one of the most prominent franchises in sports.

"I went back because I decided there were better things to do than run a gas station," Howley told writers Bob Barnett and Bob Carroll. "Also, I thought it would be a unique opportunity to play for Dallas, a team that was just getting started."

The 6-foot-3 linebacker played 165 games over 13 seasons with the Cowboys, including two NFC championship games and two Super Bowls. The Howley-led Cowboys lost their first Super Bowl appearance, in Super Bowl V, but he was awarded the game's MVP honors after intercepting two passes and forcing a fumble in the 16-13 loss to the Colts. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.

At the end of the 1971 season, Howley and the Cowboys capitalized on their second straight Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl VI with a 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins. Howley had a fumble recovery and a 41-yard interception return in the victory.

Howley found his niche at linebacker and was a top threat when the football was in the air. During his career, Howley intercepted 25 passes, returning them for 399 yards and two touchdowns. He also recovered 18 fumbles, returning them for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Howley finished his unique and dominant career with five first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection and six Pro Bowl selections. In 1977, Howley was inducted as the fourth member of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. He was also named to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Howley was an integral part of the beginning stages of the Cowboys franchise, and was an example of overcoming adversity. He will be celebrated as he joins eight others at Saturday's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.