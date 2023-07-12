Nate Smith drops fiery "World on Fire" video

Nate Smith has released the music video for his anthemic new single, "World on Fire."

Directed by Chris Ashlee, the scorching visualizer features Nate performing the heartbreak tune with his band in a room surrounded by fire.

"I was thrilled when Chris Ashlee turned in the treatment for the music video because it would give fans an idea of what the energy is like at a live show!" shares Nate.

"I wrote 'World On Fire' alongside Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and producer Lindsay Rimes," he adds. "The song touches on aspects of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, CA, but is used as a metaphor for a failed relationship."

"World on Fire" is the second single off Nate's self-titled debut album, which dropped in April. The 26-track project also includes his #1 hit, "Whiskey On You."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.